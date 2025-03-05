Pictured: 16 people jailed since January for Derbyshire crimes including theft, burglary, death by driving, exposure and rape

In one case a man was caught with trousers around his shins in the non-fiction aisle of a public library. Another saw a Chesterfield man accuse his neighbours of “chemical warfare” during a “reign of terror”.
A much more serious case involved a serial Derbyshire sexual predator who raped two females and attempted to rape another while another defendant was jailed for killing a motorcyclist while performing a u-turn in his car and not looking properly.
1. Pictured
16 people jailed since January for Derbyshire crimes Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Ronnie Coleman, Rocco Carr, and Brandon Hollingworth
The trio was jailed for more than 13 years for a burgling spree in the Derbyshire Dales, pilfering cash, car keys and jewellery. They targeted the properties in Monyash, Bakewell, and three separate homes in Baslow on April 18, 2024. Following the burglaries they fled in a black Ford Focus but a police stinger stopped the trio in their tracks. Coleman was handed a jail term of three years and seven months, Carr five-and-a-half years, and Hollingworth four years and six months. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. David Brudenell
Brudenell was jailed for four years and four months for harassing seven women, threatening one with rape. The 40-year-old, of Flamtead Road, Ilkeston, messaged one of the women from a fake Facebook profile for several months, sending her sexually explicit messages which he had super imposed her face on to as well as voice messages. After he was arrested, Brudenell’s phone was seized and group messages he sent to six other women were found. The messages were all sexually explicit, with some containing pornographic images. He also phoned one of the women several times, leaving voice mails including one in which he threatened to rape her. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Timothy Peach
Chesterfield man Peach was jailed for two years and eight months for the sexual abuse and exploitation of a child. His crimes were uncovered by Merseyside Police in 2022 in messages between Peach and a convicted paedophile - which included indecent images of a child. The case was referred to Derbyshire Police, who arrested the 63-year-old Peach and conducted a search of his home, in Hardwick Lane, Ashover, finding indecent images of a child on devices seized. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary