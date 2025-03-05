Pictured: 16 people jailed since January for Derbyshire crimes including theft, burglary, death by driving, exposure and rape

3 . David Brudenell

Brudenell was jailed for four years and four months for harassing seven women, threatening one with rape. The 40-year-old, of Flamtead Road, Ilkeston, messaged one of the women from a fake Facebook profile for several months, sending her sexually explicit messages which he had super imposed her face on to as well as voice messages. After he was arrested, Brudenell’s phone was seized and group messages he sent to six other women were found. The messages were all sexually explicit, with some containing pornographic images. He also phoned one of the women several times, leaving voice mails including one in which he threatened to rape her. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary