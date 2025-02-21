Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The dog pictured here suffered a painful eye condition for six months – left untreated by its negligent Chesterfield owner, who has been banned from keeping animals indefinitely.

The Shar Pei breed male, named Chase, was found in a urine-stinking flat with a discharge-soaked eye and thinning fur in various parts of his body. Derby Magistrates Court heard a vet had seen the distressed pet the previous month and diagnosed severe bilateral entropion in both eyes requiring surgery as soon as possible.

However owner Katie Mason, 23, had made no arrangements for Chase to have the surgery and he was not receiving any pain relief – only eye drops. A vet who examined Chase after his removal from the flat said the animal had “suffered for a period longer than six months for his skin, ears and eyes”.

As well as the indefinite ban Mason, of Trinity Close, Chesterfield, was handed 100 hours of unpaid work, £400 court costs and a victim surcharge of £154.

The court heard how on April 23 last year RSPCA inspector Kristy Ludlam had gone to a flat in Melling Close where Chase was being kept at the time to check up on him after a vet had seen him the previous month and diagnosed the eye condition, warning surgery was needed as soon as possible.

The inspector told the court: “The entrance hall was dark and there was a strong smell of urine. As we entered the lounge area I could see a level of dirt and grime on the floor, which looked like it hadn’t been cleaned for quite some time.

“As the flat got lighter I could properly look at Chase. He had some fur missing at the top of his tail, and thinning fur on his back and legs. The skin on his tail appeared thickened and his right eye had discharge coming from it, and cherry eye - the eye looked sore and red.”

The court heard Mason was asked to sign Chase over into RSPCA care but she declined, claiming the dog was “not suffering” as he had been to the vets. The charity had provided assistance vouchers toward the cost of veterinary care and had offered to help re-home the dog if Mason could not afford the surgery but she had also declined this.

After his removal Chase received antibiotics, steroids and treatment for his ears and skin. He also had eye surgery paid for by the RSPCA. The vet who carried out the procedure also gave evidence in the case and said: “Having turned in eyelids contacting the sensitive cornea is a common condition in dog breeds with excessive skin folds such as the Shar Pei.

“The contact of hairs onto the cornea causes painful irritation and can lead to damage to the cornea resulting in ulceration, also a painful condition. Over time ulcers can heal resulting in corneal scarring as seen in this case. If left untreated, the chronic irritation can result in vision loss due to excessive scarring on the surface of the eye. In cases with severe ulceration, there is risk of rupture to the globe itself.”

Mason, who pleaded guilty to failing to provide adequate or effective professional veterinary treatment for Chase, will not be able to contest her ban for ten years.