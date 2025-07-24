Perverted Chesterfield “loner” confronted by paedophile hunters on doorstep, court hears

A Chesterfield “loner” was confronted on his doorstep by paedophile hunters after filming himself masturbating during a video call with a decoy posing as a 12-year-old girl, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After admitting the grubby sex chats with the fictitious young girl Declan Brown, 25, was arrested by police. A judge was told how on August 8, 2023, Brown made contact with the decoy – named Kelsey Black – online and asked her to get naked after claiming he was not a paedophile or a “nonce”.

Phillip Vollans, prosecuting, told Derby Crown Court how Brown then video-called the decoy over Whatsapp and during several videos – one of which the paedophile hunter recorded – showed himself to be performing the sex act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown’s defence barrister William Bennett said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been bullied at school and was a “loner” with “no experience with the opposite sex”. Mr Bennett said his client had not offended since the August 2023 incident, was “open” to intervention from the probation service and was “terrified” at the prospect of jail.

Brown filmed himself masturbating during a video call. Image: Pexels/Piaxabay

Judge Martin Hurst told Brown although he claimed not to be a “nonce” he “obviously” had “traits. the judge added: “If this was a real child suffering real trauma you would have to go to prison no matter for how short a time.”

Brown, of Newland Dale, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a child under 13 to look at an image of sexual activity.

He was handed 12 months’ jail suspended for two years, 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days. He was also handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.