Parents of Chesterfield boy, 3, who died of sepsis amid “fragmented” care call for action plan to be made public

The parents of a boy aged three, who died after health workers missed his sepsis symptoms, are calling for hospital improvement plans to be made public.

Mark and Stephanie Neilling’s son Oscar died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital (CRH) on November 8 2023, having contracted sepsis. Prior to his admission the infection had been missed by two out-of-hours GPs and then CRH staff waited two-and-a-half hours to give him antibiotics once he arrived on a ward.

A Chesterfield inquest into his death heard CRH could have “reversed” a three-year-old boy’s septic shock if they had followed national guidelines, however he died amid “fragmented” care from staff who failed to “own” his treatment.

In a tribute, mum Stephanie remembered Oscar as “an early riser, full of energy and love for life”. She said he adored playing with his siblings, talking to neighbours, watching bin lorries, and scooting at full speed down the street.

The inquest examined missed opportunities to diagnose and treat sepsis, as well as broader concerns about how the Trust manages paediatric emergencies. A jury determined that he died from natural causes contributed to by neglect.

Medical experts told the hearing that Oscar’s care was fragmented and lacked urgency, and that national sepsis protocols—including early fluid resuscitation, timely antibiotics, and critical care escalation—were not followed

While the hospital trust acknowledged during the inquest that it has learned lesson and implemented changes - and has confirmed the existence of an action plan - Oscar’s parents, Mark and Stephanie Neillings, are calling for that plan to be made public.

They insist that only full transparency will ensure genuine accountability and help restore trust in the care provided to children and families.

Oscar’s mum, Stephanie Neillings, 33, from Walton, Chesterfield. said: “I knew he wasn’t well, but I was dismissed and his care felt completely chaotic and inconsistent. I wondered “could this be sepsis” but didn’t verbalise that. I thought I was going mad. For medical professionals not to recognise it - it’s something I’ll never understand.

“Nothing will bring back our son, our other children’s brother, but we are determined that by telling Oscar’s story, speaking out and making sure the Trust delivers on its promise of change, we hope no other family has to suffer like we have.”

During Oscar’s inquest jurors heard the boy was rushed to CRH in an ambulance after showing clear signs of the condition. After arriving at the hospital at around 10.30am, two-and-a-half hours passed before he was given antibiotics by which time his symptoms had become fatal and he suffered a cardiac arrest – dying at 5.30pm. Oscar died from 1A sepsis following bronchopneumonia and invasive strep A infection.

During the 14-day inquest consultant paediatrician, Dr Nelly Ninis of London’ St Mary’s Hospital, told jurors at Chesterfield Coroners Court sepsis was “not recognised” in the infant by staff at CRH, adding that no-one at the hospital really “owned” Oscar’s care – which she described as “fragmented”.

On November 5 Oscar was diagnosed with a viral upper respiratory infection by an out-of-hours GP at Chesterfield’s Ashgate Manor and his parents were told he would not need to be hospitalised. During a further out-of hours consultation just before 11pm on November 7 another GP working “in the background of a viral upper respiratory infection” noted “nothing of serious concern” requiring “red flag life support mode.”

However, the following morning Paramedic Mark Amsbro was called to the family’s GP practice where he encountered Oscar “clutching to” mum Stephanie Neillings while “quiet and subdued”, appearing “very unwell”.

By this time Oscar’s heart rate was “extremely high”, his respiratory rate was “elevated” and he had a “dry nappy” showing he was not passing urine and had cold limbs – all signs of sepsis.

The court was told how there was evidence that Oscar was in septic shock the morning of his transfer to hospital. Paediatrician Dr Ninis said that under National Institute for Clinical Excellence sepsis protocols, a high dose of antibiotics and "rapid infusions of fluid” were needed within the first hour to reverse septic shock.

Oscar did not receive antibiotics until 12.54pm and only 10ml of fluid – however he required at least 60ml. Guidelines also recommended ventilation and an entire intensive care “team” within the first hour of the symptoms appearing, said Dr Ninis.

She added: “There was no data left that was required. If you were following protocol you would now be calling everyone available to help you. It’s time critical. You need to be calling your regional intensive care unit and get the child on a ventilator – you need a lot of people.”

Dr Ninis said if protocols had been followed at CRH on November 8, Oscar would not have died that afternoon. She said: “If he had done all the sepsis protocols he wouldn’t have died that day. He had a significant risk of death – but all the conditions were reversible and treatable. Intensive care units know what to do – they do this often.”

Jurors were told that at around 2pm a nurse finally called an anaesthetist after finding Oscar “very unwell”, however he later suffered a cardiac arrest before his death several hours later. Oscar died from sepsis following bronchopneumonia and invasive strep A infection.

Helen Reynolds, medical negligence lawyer at Fletchers Solicitors - who supported the family during the inquest and is now representing them in a civil claim against the Trust - said: “This inquest has brought painful clarity to what went so tragically wrong in Oscar’s case. The failings in his care are deeply distressing. But the family’s courage in sharing their story must lead to action.

“I have the utmost respect for the strength, dignity, and resilience Mark and Stephanie have shown throughout what has been an incredibly difficult and emotional three weeks. Their determination to ensure no other family suffers as they have is both inspiring and humbling.

“The Trust says it has produced an action plan, but it has not been made public. We fully support the family’s call for a detailed, published plan that is open to scrutiny.

“Any changes must be accompanied by clear deadlines, measurable outcomes, and complete transparency. Families deserve assurance that these commitments are being honoured—and that no other child will be failed in the same way.”

Stephanie aidd: "Oscar was seen by numerous doctors. Some acknowledged the possibility of sepsis, yet it still wasn’t treated. That failure is devastating.

“It shouldn’t be this way. The public needs to know what to look for—the signs and symptoms of sepsis—and to feel empowered to ask, ‘Could this be sepsis?’ Use the word. Speak it out loud. It can save lives.

“I remember being asked about Oscar’s urine output and sepsis crossed my mind, but I didn’t say anything. That haunts me every day. I didn’t want to appear as though I was questioning a consultant. But I wish I had. Sepsis is so common—five people die from it every hour in the UK.

It must be treated with the urgency we give to heart attacks or strokes. Oscar was amazing. He deserved better. This inquest must lead to meaningful change—not just in Derbyshire, but across the NHS. Every child deserves the chance Oscar didn’t get.”

Oscar’s family was represented at the inquest by Sefton Kwasnik, Director of Ozon Solicitors Ltd, who added: “This has been a harrowing and traumatic case which should never have happened. If the majority of the hospital staff had been aware of and followed their own protocols for dealing with sepsis in young children.”

Krishna Kallianpur, executive chief nurse at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “At the heart of this is a family who have lost their three-year-old son and for that we offer our sincere condolences.

“We have submitted a full learning review and acknowledge the findings of HM The Coroner with the conclusion of natural causes contributed to by neglect. We will continue to embed the actions taken to date to ensure that we continue to learn and improve.”