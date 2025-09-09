Only 5 per cent of reported rape and sexual offences led to charge or summons by Derbyshire Constabulary in past year, new figures show

Only 5 per cent of reported rape and sexual offences have led to a charge or summons by Derbyshire Constabulary in the past year, new figures show.

In 2020-2025 the force has seen an increase in reported offences, with the total standing at 3,909 and up from 3,353 in 2023-2024. Coinciding with the increased number of recorded offences, Derbyshire Constabulary has seen a worrying year-on-year drop in the number of offenders charged, from 309 charges two years ago to 193 in the past year.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said the force worked “tirelessly” to bring offenders to justice. Between January and March this year, a total of 98 rape prosecutions were abandoned across the UK. Figures obtained by Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice show the number of rape prosecutions being ditched rise from 160 in 2020-2021 to 608 in 2024-2025.

Police in the UK record a range of sexual offences into specific categories such as rape, sexuals assault and child sexual abuse. Data is collected in this manner to enable action against offenders and provide support to victims.

Since 2022 the most common type of sexual offence reported to Derbyshire Constabulary has been rape of a female aged 16 and over – totalling 2,655 offences. In the UK there was an 11 per cent increase in police recorded sexual offences in the past year compared to the previous year, largely due to improvements in police recording practices.

A recent inspection into the CPS concluded that too much focus is being put on victim credibility instead of on the suspect. Policy Advisor at The Survivors Trust, Lucy Duckworth, said: “I think that some victims do not want to report offences or be involved in prosecutions because they are seeing the trauma of reporting.

“Of the 15 per cent of offences that are actually reported, only 1.6 per cent will result in a prosecution. This isn’t a system that needs reforming, but rather one that simply isn’t working and isn’t delivering for victims.”

The Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) revealed that there had been 14,665 sexual assault or abuse applications in 2024 to 2025, representing a steady increase from the 10,309 submitted two years earlier.

Despite the gradual rise in applications, the number of settled claims as well as the compensation paid out by the CICA has dropped year-on-year.

Commenting on the Derbyshire figures, the force’s Detective Chief Inspector Laura Sanders, said every incident reported would be “thoroughly investigated”.

DCI Sanders, who leads a specialist team investigating rape and serious sexual offences (RaSSO), said the force was “constantly working hard to improve our service for victims and survivors”.

The team, said the officer, was taking part in a national project to improve how forces respond to reports of sexual offences including the use of digital forensics, intelligence and analysis.

She said: “We have ongoing programmes to deliver crucial first response training on dealing with RaSSO offences to all frontline officers and staff, as well as my specialist teams who carry out the investigations.

“All of these initiatives will help to ensure victims receive the right support from their first contact with us right through to the conclusion of our investigation.

“It is important to consider that justice for victims can take different forms and is not solely dependent on a conviction at court. There are other positive outcomes that we work towards for victims, such as interventions to remove a child or adult from harm.

“In addition, there will be a number of active investigations ongoing that are yet to conclude and may still result in a conviction at court that will not yet be represented in the statistics.

“We fully understand facing the court system can be daunting for victims but all survivors will be supported throughout the process by a team of officers from both Derbyshire Constabulary and our partner agencies.”