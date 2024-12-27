They include a drink driver who killed his colleague during a car crash and a Derbyshire addict with a shocking 64 offences on his record caught swiping watches from a shopping centre.
In another case a Chesterfield pair were jailed for over 10 years after a violent attack with a multiple stabbing on a Chesterfield pub-goer which left him with facial scars after “emergency surgery”.
1. Behind bars
Offenders jailed for serious Derbyshire crimes since November Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
Long-term Derbyshire drug addict Matthew Fretwell, 43, was jailed for a year after swiping two watches while in the community serving a suspended sentence. He snatched the time pieces – worth over £20 each – from B&M at Ilkeston’s Albion Centre. The court heard Fretwell, of Flower Lillies, Belper, had 27 convictions for 64 offences on his record – most of them of a “dishonest nature”. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Dion Rampersand
Drink driver Rampersand, 24, killed colleague and father-of-two Jason Goodall, 38, when he lost control of his Mazda 3 and hit a tree near Clowne. Mr Goodall was a rear seat passenger during the collision and Rampersand was thought to have been nearly twice the legal limit for alcohol at the time. A barrister defending Rampersand said her client “loved” Mr Goodall and knew he “must be punished”. Rampersand, of Grangewood Road, Birdholme, admitted causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit. He was jailed for three years and handed a 90-month driving ban with an extended retest. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Jordan Basnett and David Davies
Basnett, 30, and Davies, 41, were jailed for over 10 years after a violent attack with a multiple stabbing on a Chesterfield pub-goer which left him with facial scars after “emergency surgery”. Jordan Basnett, 30, and David Davies, 41, set upon the victim The Woodside pub on Ashgate Road for unknown reasons, however Derby Crown Court heard Basnett had knocked back “eight pints” before arriving at the pub. Davies then joined in, stabbing the victim multiple times with a Stanley knife before bar staff intervened and brought the attack to an end. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary