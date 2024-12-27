Offenders jailed for serious Derbyshire crimes since November

3 . Dion Rampersand

Drink driver Rampersand, 24, killed colleague and father-of-two Jason Goodall, 38, when he lost control of his Mazda 3 and hit a tree near Clowne. Mr Goodall was a rear seat passenger during the collision and Rampersand was thought to have been nearly twice the legal limit for alcohol at the time. A barrister defending Rampersand said her client “loved” Mr Goodall and knew he “must be punished”. Rampersand, of Grangewood Road, Birdholme, admitted causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit. He was jailed for three years and handed a 90-month driving ban with an extended retest. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary