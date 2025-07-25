Man sentenced after drugs raid on property in Derbyshire town uncovered “large amounts” of narcotics

By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:09 BST
A drugs raid at a Derbyshire property saw officers uncover “large amounts” of narcotics – and led to a man being sentenced after appearing at court.

In August 2023, an investigation was launched after information was sent to Crimestoppers, indicating that an address in Ripley may be linked with drugs.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A search was conducted by officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team, which revealed large amounts of Class B drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Following a lengthy investigation, Russell Attaway, 25, of Bodmin Court, Mansfield, was charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs.”

Attaway was sentenced after appearing at Derby Crown Court.placeholder image
Attaway was sentenced after appearing at Derby Crown Court.

Attaway pleaded guilty after appearing at Derby Crown Court in July 2025. He was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, fines totalling £637, and a forfeiture order for cash that was seized during the investigation.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice