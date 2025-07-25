Man sentenced after drugs raid on property in Derbyshire town uncovered “large amounts” of narcotics
In August 2023, an investigation was launched after information was sent to Crimestoppers, indicating that an address in Ripley may be linked with drugs.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A search was conducted by officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team, which revealed large amounts of Class B drugs.
“Following a lengthy investigation, Russell Attaway, 25, of Bodmin Court, Mansfield, was charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs.”
Attaway pleaded guilty after appearing at Derby Crown Court in July 2025. He was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, fines totalling £637, and a forfeiture order for cash that was seized during the investigation.