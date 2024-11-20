Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed after subjecting his Derbyshire partner to a “horrific” campaign of physical and psychological abuse – during which he attacked her on multiple occasions and threatened to kill her young child.

Reece Marshall attacked his victim so brutally on one occasion that he burst her kidney and broke her rib. On another date he gave her a black eye after throwing a TV remote at her.

He would frequently threaten to kill the woman and her young child, and would also control what she did.

This physical and psychological abuse only came to light when the woman called police on November 16 2023, reporting that Marshall was at her house in Ripley threatening her with a hammer.

Marshall was handed a 15 month prison sentence.

He was arrested and then charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and harassment causing fear of violence.

The 34-year-old, of Herries Road, Sheffield, admitted the offences and appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, November 15 – where he was jailed for 15 months. He was also handed a restraining order banning him from having any contact with the woman for five years.

Detective Constable Joseph Collard, who led the investigation, said: “Marshall’s behaviour towards his partner was simply horrific. He left her living in constant fear for both her life and that of her baby.

"She was controlled and subjected to brutal assaults on more than one occasion and I hope that following Marshall being jailed that she is now able to begin looking towards the future.

“We know that victims of domestic abuse can suffer in silence for years before they make contact with the police.

“However, I’d encourage anyone who is suffering any form of domestic abuse to please come forward and talk to us. Our officers will listen without judgement and support you throughout as we work to bring the perpetrator to justice.”