Man jailed for 28 years for attempting to murder man with dumbbell in Derbyshire street

A man has been jailed for 28 years for attempting to murder a man by beating him repeatedly with dumbbell in a Derbyshire street.

Abdusalam Hassan left his victim close to death following the brutal attack close to his home in Burton Road, Derby, at around 7pm on Wednesday 2 October 2024.

The 27-year-old spotted his victim at a shop and went home to arm himself with a dumbbell.

He then lay in wait for the man and as the victim turned into Abbey Street, Hassan hit him on the back of the head.

The man fell to the floor and Hassan hit him a total of 31 times when as his victim lay unconscious on the floor.

He then calmly walked back into his home leaving his victim with such severe brain injuries that it was feared he would die.

However, following emergency surgery and an extended stay in hospital his victim lived, but has been left with a severe brain injury, paralysis to one side of his body, and requires significant care to live at home.

The motive for the attack is believed to have been that Hassan had been the victim of an assault by two men – with one of them being named as the man he attacked - in October. The investigation into this incident has since been closed.

Hassan admitted the assault but denied that the charge of attempted murder.

He was found guilty of the attempted murder by a jury following a three-day trial at Derby Crown Court in April.

Hassan was sentenced to 28 years in prison and given an extended license period of four years during an appearance at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday 7 July.

After the hearing, Detective Inspector Tony Owen, who led the investigation, said: “Abdusalam Hassan is a very dangerous individual and I have absolutely no doubt that he intended to kill his victim.

“This was a sustained, brutal attack for which Hassan showed no mercy. His victim’s life has been considerably changed as a result of his vicious actions.

“On behalf of the team of dedicated officers who worked on this case, we are pleased to see that Hassan has been put behind bars and taken off our streets.

“He will have a considerable amount of time to consider the consequences of his vicious actions whilst sitting in a prison cell.

“This was a brutal attack that simply should never have happened. No matter what the circumstances are, violence is never the answer.”