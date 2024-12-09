A man has been jailed afer his car mounted the pavement and ploughed into a pedestrian during a Derbyshire police chase.

Officers were driving along Normanton Road, in Derby, on 6 November when they saw a vehicle of interest, a green BMW, which they attempted to stop.

The BMW driver, Sohail Afzal, failed to stop for officers and sped off before mounting the pavement where several pedestrians were walking. Afzal continued to accelerate and ploughed into a pedestrian – a man in his 60s - before speeding off.

The man was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Afzal, of Burton Road, Derby was arrested, charged, and remanded into police custody that same day.

The 33-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates court on 7 November where he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and criminal damage to a police vehicle.

He was further remanded to prison and appeared at Derby Crown court on 28 November, where a judge handed him a two-year prison term. He was also given a further driving disqualification order for a period of three years and four months.

PC Cameron Spowart, officer in the case said: “It is a matter of sheer luck that the victim in this case was not fatally injured. He was hit with such force by the BMW that he was propelled into the air, before hitting the ground.

“Afzal showed extreme recklessness and complete disregard for the victim and any other pedestrians that day. This was a truly shocking incident which could have quite easily resulted in further casualties.

“I’d like to thank various colleagues from our Roads Policing, Proactive Policing, Armed Response and Safer Neighbourhood teams who worked together seamlessly to ensure that Afzal was detained swiftly before he could cause any further harm.

“My final word goes to the victim who I would like to thank for the courage they have shown in the aftermath of this incident.”