Man from Derbyshire town charged with sexual offences after being arrested by police
Neil Wilson, 52, of Appian Way, Clay Cross, was arrested on Monday, July 21 – and has now been charged with 14 offences.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “These include arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, making indecent images of children, publishing an obscene article, breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and possession of a Class B drug.
“Wilson appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 22 – where the matter was adjourned and he was remanded in custody. He is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on August 19.”