Man denies murder of 25-year-old mum-of-one in Derbyshire village during e-bike collision
Keaton Muldoon, 23, appeared at Derby Crown Court this morning (Thursday) via video link from HMP Nottingham. The defendant, who was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit top, spoke to confirm his identity, replying “yes mate, yeah”.
He pleaded not guilty to the murder of Alana Armstrong and the attempted murder of a male on November 26. The charges arise after Miss Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision between a 4x4 and an e-bike on which the 25-year-old was riding pillion in Batley Lane at around 8pm.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said the rider of the bike – a man in his 20s – was rushed to hospital, having part of his leg amputated as a result of the collision. Addressing Muldoon at the end of today’s hearing Judge Shaun Smith KC told him he would face trial on May 19, adding: “Thank you very much. In the meantime you are remanded back into custody.”