Man convicted of attempted murder after beating victim close to death with dumbbell

A man has been convicted of attempted murder after beating a man close to death with a dumbbell in a Derbyshire street.

Abdusalam Hassan spotted his victim at a shop close to his home in Burton Road in Derby at around 7pm on Wednesday 2 October 2024. The 27-year-old returned home, armed himself with a dumbbell and lay in wait for the man.

As the victim turned into Abbey Street Hassan hit him on the back of the head. The victim fell to the floor and Hassan continued his assault, hitting him 31 times in a sustained and brutal attack that continued as his victim lay unconscious on the floor.

He then calmy walked back into his home leaving his victim with such severe brain injuries that it was believed that he would die. However, following emergency surgery and an extended stay in hospital his victim lived, but has been left with a sever brain injury, paralysis to one side of his body, and requires significant care to live at home.

The motive for the attack is believed to have been that Hassan had been the victim of an assault by two men – with one of them being named as the man he attacked in October. A criminal investigation was ongoing at the time of the attack and continues – no charges have been made at this time.

Hassan admitted the assault but denied that the charge of attempted murder. However, following a three-day trial at Derby Crown Court the 27-year-old was found guilty of attempted murder by the jury in just three hours.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at the same court on July 7 for sentence.

DI Tony Owen, who led the investigation, said: “The attack that Abdusalam Hassan launched that night was brutal.

“The incident was caught on CCTV and is among the worst footage that I have seen. Hassan’s victim was utterly defenceless after the first blow and the sustained nature of the attack, combined with the viciousness of the force used, left no doubt that he meant to kill his victim.

“It was only through the incredible work of those officers and paramedics first on the scene, as well as the hospital staff who undertook emergency surgery, and a considerable amount of sheer luck, that he did not die. But the life that he now has been utterly changed, and he will live with the effects of the attack forever.

“Hassan is a dangerous individual who showed absolutely no contrition for his actions or concern for his victim, and I thank the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence.”