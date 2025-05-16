Man charged with alleged grooming offences after incident in Derbyshire village

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 14:23 BST
A man has been charged with alleged grooming offences after an incident in a Derbyshire village.

The incident occurred on Beech Lane in West Hallam, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, May 1.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Following his arrest on May 14, Abdul Khan has now been charged with three alleged offences – meeting a girl under the age of 16 following grooming, engaging in sexual communication with a child and perverting the course of justice.

“The 26-year-old, of an address off Rochdale Road, in Gravesend, Kent, has been remanded in custody to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, May 16).”

