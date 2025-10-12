“Lovely, clever and funny” Chesterfield man took his own life amid police investigation and 'harassment' from wife, inquest told

Andy's "one luxury" was a Chesterfield FC season ticket

A “lovely, clever and funny” Chesterfield man took his own life during a police investigation of an assault against his estranged wife – who harangued him with “coercive” messages, an inquest heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Andrew Rodgers, 76, died on June 26 2024, having been hit by a train at Chesterfield Railway Station. The father and grandfather-of-one was on police bail at the time, having been accused of assault by his wife of nearly 50 years.

No charges were ever brought against the “life-long” Chesterfield FC supporter – known by his middle name as Andy – during the eight week-long investigation following his arrest the previous month, in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Coroners Court heard how the retired civil engineer died while “distressed” by “harassment” from former spouse Allison Rodgers and while caught up in the criminal justice system – of which he had “no experience”, while not knowing “what to expect”.

Andy with daughter Diane Rodgers

The court heard how Andy, who lived in Hady with his wife until the last few weeks of his life, had worked as assistant principal engineer at Sheffield City Council before his retirement and was “best remembered” by those who knew him as having a “ready smile and a wonderful sense of humour”.

His and estranged wife Allison’s daughter – university lecturer Diane Rodgers – said her dad was a “typical English gentleman” who was “extremely proud” of being part of the Senior Spireites walking football group since its inception in Chesterfield.

She said: “My dad was very practical, organised and intelligent – he was the type of person that would open doors for people and always had a clean handkerchief on him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For those who never met him,” said Diane, “famous people whose humour and energy always remind me of him are Michael Palin and Steve Martin.

Andy in September 1974

"He loved his hometown of Chesterfield, where he grew up and his parents had lived. His one luxury was a Chesterfield FC season ticket – having been a lifelong supporter as was his dad before him.”

Addressing the court during a pre-inquest hearing in April this year Diane said: "We would appreciate if possible that the inquest includes details of the harassment and emotional abuse of my dad by Allison Rodgers.

"In particular in the light of what was reported to the police. For me personally it's important to know how they were dealing with our reporting of her emotional abuse and harassment of him on a daily basis."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the full inquest the court heard how during the ongoing police investigation against Andy in 2024, neither he nor Diane received a single reply from the case’s officer in charge (OIC) to “numerous” emails in which they detailed texts and calls from Allison.

The messages swung between “sexual” and “chatty” to “threatening” and “coercive” and which breached Andy’s bail conditions to have no contact with her, the inquest heard.

In documentary evidence read to the court Diane gave details of emails sent by Andy to police outlining “extremely distressing” and “ongoing” harassment from Allison.

Chesterfield inspector Joshua Carter told the inquest in his evidence that, despite this, there was “no record” that Andrew or his family were ever spoken with by the OIC – a PC May – who was investigating Allison’s allegations. Inspector Carter added: “It would be common courtesy for an officer to respond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard, however, that Andy was in regular contact with a PC Cox after making a harassment complaint against Allison but he did not support a prosecution and so no further action was taken.

Coroner Susan Evans heard how Allison, 72, retracted her statement against husband Andy 12 days after his May 3 arrest before providing a “statement of further evidence” supporting a prosecution five days before his death.

Although Inspector Carter stated the police could not comment on the “truthfulness or reliability” of Allison Rodgers’ statements as it was the remit of the Crown Prosecution Service to assess the prospects of a conviction, he admitted suspects should be kept informed.

In a witness statement and responding to questions from Diane and the rest of Andy’s family, the inspector said that, at the least, an email could have been sent to Diane or her father to “acknowledge” their contact requests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspector said a police professional standards investigation into the lack of contact from OIC PC May showed that from the period between May 11 (eight days after Andy’s arrest) and June 26 (the day of Andy’s death) the officer worked only 11 shifts – half of which were night shifts.

However no other officer was assigned the case as this was “not normal practice” due to the risk of “delays, miscommunication and disruption to the progress of the investigation”.

Diane described in her statement how on June 25 – the day before his death – her father showed her text messages from Allison threatening him with “court and prison time”.

She described the last time she saw her father – who was living with her and her husband – the following day, was when he told her he was going out for a drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard that although a complaint was made by Andy’s family to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) the agency found “appropriate risk assessments were completed” and there was “no indication” that the police were ever made aware of any intentions by Andy to end his life.

Concluding that Andy died by suicide, coroner Susan Evans commented that Andy was “clearly overwhelmed” by the contact he was receiving from Allison and his distress was “made clear” to the police.

However she added she did not find evidence that the force was aware there was a risk to Andy’s life. He died of his injuries following a collision with a train.

Commenting after the inquest Derbyshire Police’s superintendent Richard Lambert expressed his his condolences to Andy’s family, adding: “He was clearly a deeply loved father, grandfather and friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supt Lambert added: “At the time of his death Mr Rodgers was the subject of a police investigation after his arrest and had been placed on bail while these enquiries were carried out.

“While I understand there were a number of requests for updates and these were not replied to, as a suspect in an investigation updates are generally facilitated through a legal representative which ensures that the potential legal implications of the officer speaking about the investigation with the suspect are eliminated.

“Also, in this particular case Mr Rodgers was in regular contact with an officer about an investigation in which he was the complainant.”

The officers highlighted that, while it was raised that Andy was distressed, no concerns were raised about his mental health in relation to self-harm when risk assessments were completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supt Lambert continued: “Following his death on June 26 a complaint by Mr Rodgers’ family was received and was reviewed by the force’s Professional Standards department. That report found that the officer in the case did not breach any national or local policies in relation to the updating of Mr Rodgers.

“That outcome was appealed to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who agreed with the force’s findings. The inquest into Mr Rodgers death heard that while clearly distressed by the circumstances of the investigation no indication was given to the force that there was any risk of self-harm.

“The wellbeing of suspects in cases is, rightly, important and something that the force takes seriously. There are well established practices, including risk assessments, for those being released from police custody to ensure that any risks are managed and mitigated to the best of the force’s ability.”