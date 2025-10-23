Knife-wielding Derbyshire man who assaulted woman jailed for over a year

A Derbyshire man who seriously assaulted a woman and threatened her with a knife has been jailed for nearly a year-and-half.

Mark Straw, 53, was locked up for 16 months by Recorder Penelope Stanistreet-Keen on Monday at Derby Crown Court. The Belper man admitted assault with actual bodily harm and threatening a person with a bladed article.

The defendant, of Acorn Drive, Belper, is said to have committed the offences on July 29 and July 30 this year. As well as a 16-month jail term the judge made Straw subject of an indefinite restraining order. He was also handed a £187 victim surcharge.