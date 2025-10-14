Jailed: Dangerous offenders locked up for Derbyshire crimes since September

They were locked up for crimes including dangerous driving, assault and domestic violence, fraud, exposure and child sexual offences.
In one case a Derbyshire man exposed his genitals to multiple members of the public while masturbating during a shocking Derbyshire town rampage.
Another man was jailed was jailed for nearly three years for defrauding a Chesterfield company he worked for.
2. John Gordon
Chesterfield man Gordon, 31, was jailed for over a year for a serious assault on another male. He admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm during an incident on Chatsworth Road on August 24 last year. At Derby Crown Court he was handed one year and four months’ custody, admitting wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Brandon Bourne
Convicted Chesterfield paedophile Bourne was jailed for for 18 months after an overnight stay with four young children The 28-year-old was subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) banning him from such contact with females aged under-16 at the time. Derby Crown Court heard of the four children present at the property, there were two boys aged five and seven and two girls aged eight and ten. Judge Jonathan Straw was told Bourne had four sexual offences, including engaging in sexual communication with a child, and seven beaches of related court orders on his record. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Tyler Wilson
Banned Chesterfield driver Wilson, who fled police at 100mph with four burst tyres, was Jailed for three years. During one incident Wilson was spotted driving a Ford Galaxy on the A61 just over the border in South Yorkshire. He was brought to a stop by police stinger spikes placed on the road, causing all four tyres to burst. However, commenting on the incident, Judge Jonathan Straw told him: “You nonetheless persisted, driving with a car in that condition at speeds of 100mph. How you didn’t seriously injure and or kill yourself, let alone anybody else is no small wonder.” Wilson, of London Street, New Whittington, admitted dangerous driving, driving while banned, driving uninsured, failing to stop, drug driving – namely cannabis and cocaine, cannabis possession and damaging a police vehicle. He was banned from driving for driving for six years and six months. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary