Jailed: Dangerous offenders locked up for Derbyshire crimes since September

4 . Tyler Wilson

Banned Chesterfield driver Wilson, who fled police at 100mph with four burst tyres, was Jailed for three years. During one incident Wilson was spotted driving a Ford Galaxy on the A61 just over the border in South Yorkshire. He was brought to a stop by police stinger spikes placed on the road, causing all four tyres to burst. However, commenting on the incident, Judge Jonathan Straw told him: “You nonetheless persisted, driving with a car in that condition at speeds of 100mph. How you didn’t seriously injure and or kill yourself, let alone anybody else is no small wonder.” Wilson, of London Street, New Whittington, admitted dangerous driving, driving while banned, driving uninsured, failing to stop, drug driving – namely cannabis and cocaine, cannabis possession and damaging a police vehicle. He was banned from driving for driving for six years and six months. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary