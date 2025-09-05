Detectives are investigating an allegation of two “non-recent” sexual offences said to have happened at private Derbyshire catholic school Mount St Mary's College, police have confirmed.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police has said the new enquiries come following a report made to the force in January this year. The case had been initially closed in April with no resulting charges.

However the spokesman said that last month the investigation was reopened after “new information” came to light relating to the identity of one of the alleged suspects.

Mount St Mary’s closed in July after being founded 183 years ago. Announcing the decision, its chair of governors they had faced "increasing financial pressures" since 2015.

He added: "This decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the shock and distress this news will undoubtedly bring to our entire school community. Mount St Mary’s became an independent charitable trust in 2004, supported by the Jesuits in Britain charity.

It is understood the school’s leaders had been looking for a new owner to prevent its closure since early 2025 but were not successful.