Inquest opens after man dies during tragic incident in Chesterfield

An inquest into the death of Saranveer Singh Sihota has opened at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court.

Saranveer Singh Sihota, 42, of Hasland, known to friends and family as ‘Sunny’, died on Friday, February 23, 2024 after he fell from a building, Chesterfield Coroners court has heard.

The inquest into his death has opened today (Monday, September 22) and is planned to continue for up to five days until Friday, September 26.

Sunny’s family members including his mum Surjit Sihota and his aunt Selina Sidhu attended the first day of the hearing.

The post-mortem carried out by Doctor Stuart Hamilton, a forensic pathologist, determined the cause of death as chest and abdominal injuries due to a fall from a height.

Giving evidence at the court, Doctor Hamilton said that a toxicology analysis showed that a ‘low level’ of cocaine was found in the system after Sunny’s death, suggesting the drug was taken shortly before the tragic incident.

Mr Hamilton said it was impossible to determine if the presence of cocaine has affected Sunny’s decision making and actions.

He added that Sunny’s death was not considered suspicious and in his view all his injuries would have been caused by the fall.

The Coroners Court heard that at the time of his death, Sunny was a patient at Hartington Unit, a mental health service at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, but was allowed to leave hospital for certain periods of time.

The Hartington Unit, operated by Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Trust, consists of three adult cute inpatient wards, an outpatient service, occupational therapy team and a crisis resolution and home treatment service as well as the psychiatric liaison team for the North of Derbyshire.

The inquest has heard that Sunny has suffered from mental health issues for a number of years and had first sought medical help due to his symptoms in 2014.

He was later diagnosed with anxiety and depressive disorder, offered medication and referred to talking therapies.

In 2018 Sunny started suffering from symptoms of psychosis and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Over the years he received support from a number of services including the talking therapies service, a mental health ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, a psychiatric nurse and a community mental health service.

On February 23, Sunny was seen in a dining area of the hospital at 12.43pm before he ordered a taxi about an hour later to take him to a building in Chesterfield.

At 2.06pm Sunny made a 999 call during which he said he was ‘about to jump’ from a height and provided police officer with his location saying he would want emergency services to be able to ‘find his body’, the court heard.

The 999 operator offered help to Sunny multiple times and pledge ‘stay on the line with me Sunny’ but Sunny said he ‘didn’t need help’ and ended the call.

Police were deployed to the scene immediately, while the operator was still on the phone to Sunny, with officers arriving at the location within minutes.

The first officer who arrived at the scene said that he saw a man on his hands at knees and a security staff member who was a distance away from him.

The PC said he looked down at his radio to contact other police officers, but in just ‘seconds’ Sunny fell down.

Other police officers who were at the scene started CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) immediately and a defibrillator was used.

Paramedics arrived soon and continued attempts to help Sunny, but he remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.52pm.

The court is set to hear evidence from mental Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Trust medical professionals later this week as the inquest continues.