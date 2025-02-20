Infamous early-release Chesterfield thief back behind bars for stealing
Connor Charlesworth, 25, appeared at Derby Crown Court today and was jailed for a month after pleading guilty to theft. The defendant has racked up 14 convictions for 43 offences – 32 of them for theft.
On February 11 he had been handed an 18-week sentence for shop theft and appeared via prison video link today to be sentenced for his latest theft offence.
Recorder Graham Huston handed Charlesworth a four-week jail term to be served concurrently with the 18-week term he is already serving, allowing the defendant to be released on April 2.
Recorder Huston observed that the latest offence was “relatively minor”, however Charlesworth, formerly of of Sterland Street, Chesterfield, had to be jailed due to his “considerable antecedent history”.
In September last year a euphoric Charlesworth was snapped by a photographer leaving custody as part of the Ministry of Justice’s early release scheme, allowing offenders serving less than five years to be released after serving 40 per cent of their sentence, to deal with overcrowding.
He had been jailed in March for 18 weeks after shoplifting from Asda and Marks & Spencer in Chesterfield town centre and appeared again at Derby Crown Court on July 23 facing robbery and theft charges.
In September 2020 Charleworth was handed a community order by magistrates for raiding his girlfriend’s grandparents’ jewels while house-sitting at their Chesterfield home.