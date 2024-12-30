In pictures: killers jailed during 2024 for horrendous crimes committed in Derbyshire

They include killer drivers, thugs whose violence resulted in the deaths of victims and a baby killer.
In one case a drunk and vengeful Derbyshire man ploughed his work van into a group of people outside a nightclub, killing one and maiming others.
Another shocking incident saw a woman drive a knife 13cm into her partner of six years’ leg, killing him, during a drug-fuelled row.
1. In pictures:
Killers jailed in Derbyshire in 2024 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Kyle Buckley
Buckley, 30, was jailed for three years and eight months after a motorist he was overtaking died when he hit a wall, flipping his car. Derby Crown Court heard Buckley was still mid-way through his manoeuvre when the other driver, Jordan Sheehy, accelerated, also trying to overtake. The court heard Mr Sheehy was also “impaired” by “illicit substances” at the time, which was the “main reason for the collision”. Buckley, of John Street, Eckington, was banned from driving for six years and eight months. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Joshua Hill
Hill, 27, ploughed his BMW head-on into another car on the A632 near Chesterfield – killing a mother and son – then running away from the scene afterwards.The defendant was arrested on December 11, 2023 at his mother’s address after being on the run from police for two days with a packed bag “if he needed to get away quickly”.Jailing Hill for 13 years at Derby Crown Court, Judge Jonathan Straw told him he had engaged in “what can only be described as automotive Russian roulette". Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Alfie Wheatley
Speeding motorcyclist Wheatley, 21, killed a 92-year-old man after crashing while overtaking a queue of traffic as he and his bike slid along the pavement. He was clocked at 64mph in a 30mph zone before the crash and struck and killed Gordon Elliott with his Aprillia RS 125 as he hit a car turning right while overtaking a queue of traffic behind it on Greenhill Lane, Riddings. Wheatley, of Spring Road, Riddings, was jailed for six years. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary