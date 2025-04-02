In pictures: Derbyshire criminals jailed for serious crimes - including dangerous driving and murder

In one case a man crashed his Tesla into a group of people at a village carnival after taking a cocktail of drinks and drugs – eleven people, including six children, were seriously injured.
Another man was jailed for life after he battered his girlfriend to death in the flat they shared following a domestic row.
1. In pictures
Derbyshire criminals jailed for serious crimes Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Sean Sissons
Prolific Chesterfield lout Sissons, 37, was jailed for 18 weeks after an incident outside a bar during which a member of staff was threatened and assaulted before his body-worn camera was stolen. Sissons and co-defendant Stephen Donaldson were arrested a short time later. As well as 18 weeks' jail Sissons was handed a three-year criminal behaviour order preventing him from entering Chesterfield town centre. Donaldson, 38, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield, was also jailed for 18 weeks. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Marjol Dragoti and Rigert Dragoti
Marjol, 31, and Rigert, 36, were arrested at a flat in Glumangate in the centre of the Chesterfield where more than £40,000 worth of cannabis was being packed up. At Derby Crown Court on February 20 they were sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty of possession with intent to supply cannabis. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Ethan Walker
Walker, 28, crashed his Tesla into a group of people at a village carnival after taking a cocktail of drinks and drugs. Eleven people, including six children, were seriously injured when he ploughed into them at the Tideswell Wakes event in June 2023. Walker, who had been drinking alcohol throughout the day, drove through a grass verge before colliding with his victims and hitting a tree. He was jailed for three years and six months and banned from driving for 72 months with an extended re-test. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary