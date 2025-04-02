In pictures: Derbyshire criminals jailed for serious crimes - including dangerous driving and murder

4 . Ethan Walker

Walker, 28, crashed his Tesla into a group of people at a village carnival after taking a cocktail of drinks and drugs. Eleven people, including six children, were seriously injured when he ploughed into them at the Tideswell Wakes event in June 2023. Walker, who had been drinking alcohol throughout the day, drove through a grass verge before colliding with his victims and hitting a tree. He was jailed for three years and six months and banned from driving for 72 months with an extended re-test. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary