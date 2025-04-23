3 . Jonathan Clark

Voyeur Clark, 59, concealed a camera in a clock and charging station to spy on a person and record footage of them without their knowledge. After his arrest in 2022 Clark’s devices were searched and images and footage of the victim that he had recorded via the hidden camera were found, as well as a recording of him setting the device up. A number of indecent images of children were also found. Clark, of Weavers Way, South Normanton, pleaded guilty to voyeurism, installing equipment with the intent to commit voyeurism, and taking and making indecent images of children. He was handed a two-year prison term during a hearing at Derby Crown Court on 20 March. The 59-year-old was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary