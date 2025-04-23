In one case a man beat, bound and robbed a pensioner he met on a gay dating website, setting his Swanwick home alight and leaving him to die.
Another man was jailed after he admitted concealing a camera in a clock and charging station to spy on a person and record footage of them without their knowledge
2. Rostislav Godla
Godla , 45, beat, bound and robbed a pensioner he met on a gay dating website – setting his Swanwick home alight and leaving him to die. The defendant met his victim on gay dating site Fab Guys and planned to rob him during a visit to his home in July last year, recruiting a friend to collect him in a van and showing him images of the bungalow’s valuable furnishings and art works. During the depraved attack lasting “five to six hours”, Godla kicked his victim 14 times in the chest and videoed the assault during a call. He was jailed for 18 years with an extended five-year post custodial licence period and ordered to serve at least two-thirds of the 18-year custody period. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Jonathan Clark
Voyeur Clark, 59, concealed a camera in a clock and charging station to spy on a person and record footage of them without their knowledge. After his arrest in 2022 Clark’s devices were searched and images and footage of the victim that he had recorded via the hidden camera were found, as well as a recording of him setting the device up. A number of indecent images of children were also found. Clark, of Weavers Way, South Normanton, pleaded guilty to voyeurism, installing equipment with the intent to commit voyeurism, and taking and making indecent images of children. He was handed a two-year prison term during a hearing at Derby Crown Court on 20 March. The 59-year-old was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Roy Bradley
Chesterfield man Bradley, 60, was “live-streamed to the world” by paedophile hunters after plying an online decoy posing as a 12-year-old girl with smutty sex talk. The former quantity surveyor with an “illustrious” international career was confronted by vigilantes on October 30 last year after chatting online with a fictitious young girl aged 12 . Derby Crown Court heard as the chat became more sexualised Bradley made comments about wanting to kiss the young girl’s privates and gave instructions on how to masturbate on several occasions. Jailing the defendant for three years and eight months Judge Shaun Smith KC told him the phrase “how the mighty have fallen” was “very appropriate”. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary