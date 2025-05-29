In pictures: Derbyshire criminals jailed for serious crimes

4 . Thomas Brown, Heather Hart and Connor Wheelhouse

Trio Brown, Hart and Wheelhouse coerced a 15-year-old boy into selling Class A drugs and kept him against his will over an alleged drug debt. He had arranged to meet up with members of the gang in Pinxton to hand over cash and drugs, however they claimed he owed them more money. Police officers were alerted to the incident and thankfully the boy was later found safe and well. Brown, 28, Hart, 23, and Wheelhouse, 25, were jailed for six years and eight months, 18-months suspended for two years and two years and three months respectively. Photo: Google