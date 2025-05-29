In one case a man attacked a woman with a hammer – before leaving a man for dead after a brutal assault.
Another man was jailed after he tricked victims into handing over large sums of cash while claiming he was a police officer.
1. In pictures
Derbyshire criminals jailed for serious crimes Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Vincent Morris
Morris, 41 was jailed for six years after he threatened staff with a blade during a knife-point robbery at a shop in Chesterfield. Staff noticed Vincent Morris acting suspiciously when he entered the Co-op in Ashgate Road and began filling a basket with cheeses and packs of washing powder. When shop workers challenged Morris, he pulled out a knife from his pocket and began pointing it towards them. The 41-year-old, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with intent to commit robbery. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Gavin Butters
Conman Butters, 27, was jailed for 33 months for tricking victims into handing over large sums of cash while claiming he was a police officer - including in Derbyshire. Butters has pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation and impersonating a police officer. He was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation in relation to four victims. The initial Merseyside led investigation was across three force areas and involved four victims from Merseyside, Derbyshire, Thames Valley and Lancashire. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Thomas Brown, Heather Hart and Connor Wheelhouse
Trio Brown, Hart and Wheelhouse coerced a 15-year-old boy into selling Class A drugs and kept him against his will over an alleged drug debt. He had arranged to meet up with members of the gang in Pinxton to hand over cash and drugs, however they claimed he owed them more money. Police officers were alerted to the incident and thankfully the boy was later found safe and well. Brown, 28, Hart, 23, and Wheelhouse, 25, were jailed for six years and eight months, 18-months suspended for two years and two years and three months respectively. Photo: Google