In pictures: Dangerous offenders jailed for Derbyshire crimes since July

4 . Cain Byrne

Chesterfield hit and run driver Cain Byrne was jailed for over 16 years. Immediately after killing killing 81-year-old victim Graham Slinn on the A57 in South Yorkshire he was seen inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons. Byrne, 20, was driving a VW Golf and collided with Graham near Todwick. Following the collision, he fled the scene and left members of the public to help Graham - who was pronounced dead at the scene. Byrne, Redvers Buller Road, Chesterfield, admitted causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was jailed for 16 years and six months. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary