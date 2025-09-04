They were locked up for crimes including murder, death by dangerous driving, child sex offences and sexual assaults, drug dealing and violent assaults. In one case a calculated Derbyshire teen murdered another young man in an unprovoked stabbing.
Another man was jailed for seven years after sparking the evacuation of 35 homes on a Chesterfield street when police raided his flat and found explosives.
1. In pictures
Dangerous offenders jailed for Derbyshire crimes since July Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Robert Spinks
Spinks was jailed for seven years after sparking the evacuation of 35 homes on a Chesterfield street when police raided his flat - finding "highly sensitive explosives", IEDs and fuses. The 52-year-old defendant was caught with hexamethylene triperoxide diamine (HMTD) explosives, a “large quantity” of gun powder, low explosive flash powder, “black powder improvised fuses” and a copy of the “Anarchist Cookbook” during a search of his flat on July 19, 2024. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Francis Mayfield
Chesterfield man Mayfield, 32, was jailed for three years after kicking and punching another driver during a road rage row. The fight broke out in West Handley following an argument with another driver over the right of way. Mayfield was seen to push the victim to the floor and kick and punch him while he was down. Mayfield, of Willow Garth Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, admitted assault. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Cain Byrne
Chesterfield hit and run driver Cain Byrne was jailed for over 16 years. Immediately after killing killing 81-year-old victim Graham Slinn on the A57 in South Yorkshire he was seen inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons. Byrne, 20, was driving a VW Golf and collided with Graham near Todwick. Following the collision, he fled the scene and left members of the public to help Graham - who was pronounced dead at the scene. Byrne, Redvers Buller Road, Chesterfield, admitted causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was jailed for 16 years and six months. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary