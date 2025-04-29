They include online perverts – some of whom successfully contacted young victims and others snared by uncover police and paedophile hunters. Other offenders featured here are rapists who committed terrible crimes against women.
Some of the defendants were jailed for awful sexual assaults against children – in come cases many years prior to their being caugt up with and prosecuted. In one case a 21-year-old male stalked a woman as she walked home from a night out, grabbing her from behind and dragging her to a secluded area where he struck her and sexually assaulted her before attempting to rape her.
Another defendant – a serial sex attacker – raped two women and attempted to rape another. During one incident he offered to help a girl in her teens after the car she was travelling in had broken down, subjecting her to a terrifying series of rapes and threatening to kill her.
1. In pictures
23 sex offenders jailed for serious Derbyshire crimes during the last year Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Alan Lamb
Serial Derbyshire rapist Lamb, 35, attacked a girl who had not reached her teens when he was 16 years old. His crimes came to light when she told her family years later and the matter was reported to police. However he denied the offence and forced the woman to go through a trial, but a jury convicted him of rape and he was jailed for seven years. When he was sentenced Lamb was already serving a seven-and-a-half year term after being convicted in 2021 of raping another woman when she was a child and the new prison sentence begins immediately. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Martyn Garland
Chesterfield paedophile Garland, 50, was jailed for 18 years for the rape and sexual abuse of a young girl.He was convicted of nine offences against the girl, including sexual assault, and rape.The Chesterfield man, formerly of Mercaston Close, Holme Hall, was handed the 18-year sentence at Derby Crown Court on Friday, April 19.He was convicted of two counts of sexual assault against a child, two counts of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration, sexual assault and three counts of rape. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Michael Taylor
Chesterfield paedophile Taylor, 65, was jailed for over 20 years for sex offences against two under-aged girls. He was found guilty of seven offences – including three counts of unlawful intercourse with a girl aged under 13 – following a trial. The defendant, formerly of Beech Drive, Chesterfield, was also convicted of four counts of Indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14. He was jailed at Derby Crown Court on May 10 for 20 years and six months. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary