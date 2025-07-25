Habitual Chesterfield thief with over 150 offences given another chance by judge
Scott Pizer, 48, had over 60 previous shoplifting matters when he was captured hiding bottles of cider worth £40 down his trousers at Heron Foods on October 20 last year.
Previous to the shoplifting offence, on April 29 the same year, the defendant vandalised a mental health team staff member’s car at a doctor’s surgery by scratching it, causing £155 of damage.
The latest offending put Pizer in breach of a conditional discharge and a suspended sentence order for previous thefts and an incident in which he was caught carrying a three-inch lock knife in public, the court heard.
A barrister representing Pizer told Judge James Carter that if Pizer was given “support” to abstain from drinking rather than another short jail term he could remain out of trouble.
The judge, although noting the defendant’s previous offending was “substantial” told him that without help he would continue in the “revolving door” of the justice system.
Pizer, of Darley Close, Staveley, admitted criminal damage, theft, breaching a suspended sentence order and breaching a conditional discharge. He was handed four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 30 rehabilitation activity days.