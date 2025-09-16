Former Derbyshire BBC journalist appears in court with for rape charges

A former Derbyshire BBC journalist has appeared in court charged with multiple rapes.

Jack Tymon, who it is understood worked as a reporter and presenter at BBC Radio Derby between 2021 and earlier in 2025, entered no pleas to three counts of rape and one of assault with actual bodily harm.

Appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday, 27-year-old Tymon, of Cloves Hill, Morley, Ilkeston, spoke only to confirm his identity. He was bailed until October 13, when he will next appear before Nottingham Crown Court.