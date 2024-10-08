Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A masseuse who claims to have been sexually assaulted by former Chesterfield FC manager James Rowe wrote “he can wait if he wants anything else – keep him keen” in a conversation with a friend, a court has heard.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, alleges Rowe, 41, exposed his penis and sexually groped her as she gave him a massage at a salon on November 24, 2021.

Rowe, who was suspended from the club in the following January, is said to have approached the masseuse for a “back massage” then told her his “groin” needed “attention” when he arrived.

While she was on the witness stand at Derby Crown Court today (Tuesday) the complainant was quizzed by defence barrister Peter Eguae about a number of text messages between herself and a friend which discussed Mr Rowe.

James Rowe the former Chesterfield FC manager arrives at Chesterfield Magistrates court - 7th November 2022

Several from the complainant’s friend read “he would be a lovely catch, I’m already envisaging you as the new Posh and Becks” and “I have high hopes”, while the complainant replied included “ha, ha, ha, he could be a total s**g” and “let’s play this easy, he might even be married”.

Another message from the masseuse read: “I’m going to play it professionally. He can wait if he wants anything else – keep him keen, etc.”

Speaking about the messages, Mr Eguae told the complainant: “You and your friend are envisaging a relationship with you and Mr Rowe. You were contemplating more to the relationship.”

A jury has heard that in the lead-up to the November 24 massage Rowe sent the woman a “flurry” of “flirty” Whatsapp messages the evening before, on November 23, including one in which he asked if she was a “private” person and another in which he asked if she was wearing “Frenchies or a thong”.

James Rowe pictured here during a Chesterfield FC v Weymouth match in 2021

The complainant claims that after she told Rowe his advances were not wanted, before he left the premises on November 24, he made her delete all of the messages between them from her phone.

Defence barrister Mr Eguae told the woman she was “categorically lying” about the Whatsapp conversation between her and Mr Rowe on November 2023 because the same evening Rowe was at Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium for a match with Altrincham FC.

He said: “I suggest to you during the evening of November 23 you were not in message communications with Mr Rowe. I suggest the reason is Mr Rowe was standing on the touchline of Chesterfield FC as they played Altrincham.”

"You’re wrong,” said the complainant, adding: “I sent him a message saying ‘please keep it professional’”.

Jurors in the trial have heard how on November 24 when Mr Rowe arrived for his massage, he told the complainant his “groin” needed “attention”, after initially saying he needed a back massage.

The complainant told the court in her evidence: “He said he wanted his groin doing, he was changing it. If I knew that I would never have agreed to it. You don’t get mixed up between the back and the groin.”

Mr Eguae told the complainant he believed that while massaging the top of Rowe’s thigh she had touched his privates, causing the manager to become “aroused”.

He said: “I suggest he didn’t stop you from doing what you were doing – I suggest you pulled his briefs down.” "You’re wrong”, said the complainant.

The barrister told her after this she had then given Rowe oral sex before a noise outside the room brought the encounter to an end and caused Rowe to “pull his boxer shorts up”.

Opening the case on Monday, Gurdial Singh, prosecuting, said in November 2021 Chesterfield FC was “flying high” and “in prime position for a play off place” when Rowe got in touch with a “lighthearted" message asking the complainant for a massage.

Mr Singh said during the consultation Rowe “got his penis out and tried and hit her hand with it” despite protestations from the victim.

When the masseuse returned to the room, having left momentarily while upset, Rowe asked her to sit on a stool at the height of his penis “for obvious reasons”, said Mr Singh.

The barrister said: ”He then kept putting his hand on the inside of her leg, she kept removing it and putting it back on the bed.

"He then said he wanted to look at her tattoo and pulled at the waistband of her trousers to get a look. He also tried to undo her tunic to have a look at her breasts, saying “go on, let me just see your t**s. You’ve got massive t**ts”.

The court heard the masseuse later told her colleagues what had happened. She also told a client who is a police sergeant, a few weeks later in December.

In early January, following the Chelsea v Chesterfield third round FA cup game, Rowe was suspended from Chesterfield FC. After his arrest Rowe made no comment to all questions asked of him.

Rowe, of Blind Lane, Breaston, denies sexual assault on a female. The trial continues.