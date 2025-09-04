“Evil” elderly Derbyshire paedophile dies of cancer in prison following GP failings

An elderly Derbyshire paedophile described as “evil” by a victim has died of cancer after GP care failings.

Belper man Raymond Connor, 94, died of prostate cancer at HMP Whatton on February 22, 2025. He had been jailed in July 2022 for eight years for the sexual abuse of two young girls.

A report by His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) has found that that there were occasions during Connor’s time in prison where his clinical care was “not of an adequate standard”.

With particular reference to Connor’s rising prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels – a protein released by the prostate gland which tends to increase as the cancer progresses – the report stated that the PSA level was known to be rising in August 2024 but was not acted on “appropriately” by the GP.

The report read “His (Connor’s) cancer was progressing but this was not identified until he was admitted to hospital in November 2024. Also, Mr Connor did not receive some of his hormone injections (Prostap) that he was supposed to get every three months to help control the cancer.”

The ombudsman has recommended health providers for the prison carry out an investigation into why Mr Connor’s rising PSA level was not acted upon between August and November 2024.

When Connor was jailed in July 2022 at Derby Crown Court one of his victims said in a statement read to the court that she did not feel like “a complete human” and was still mentally an 11-year-old girl. She said: “I want people to know how evil (Connor) is”.

Another young girl who suffered at Connor’s hands described feeling “dirty and disgusting” while he “carried on as if nothing had happened”.

She said: “This man was the most perfect man to the rest of the world – little did they know what he was really like.”

Stephen Kemp, mitigating, said Connor, who had served in the military for 25 years, suffered with “progressive cognitive impairment, likely to be dementia”.

He said the Belper pensioner, also suffering with advanced prostate cancer, had not offended for 14 years and there was “no realistic threat” of repeat offending.

Mr Kemp added: “A custodial sentence of any length is likely to be particularly difficult for Mr Connor – his condition is likely to accelerate his mental and physical ill health.

"In view of his age and health his remaining life expectancy is likely to be short – in custody he will give up all hope, which will significantly shorten his life expectancy.” Connor, formerly of Ecclesbourne Close, Duffield, Belper was found guilty of 12 sexual offences after a trial.