Eight great ideas of things to do this weekend in Derbyshire

4 . Crooked Spire Tower Tours - Saturday 2.30pm

Count your way up all 152 steps to reveal wonderful views over Chesterfield, learn about the history of the medieval church, and the peregrine falcons that breed under the spire. See the bells, visit the inside of the iconic Crooked Spire, and enjoy stunning views over Chesterfield from the viewing platform. If the peregrines are breeding it will not be possible to go outside at the top of the tower – this is usually the case up to July each year. Photo: Destination Chesterfield