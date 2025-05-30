Eight great ideas of things to do this weekend in Derbyshire

By Ben McVay
Published 30th May 2025, 12:57 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 15:40 BST
With a weekend of sunshine forecast for the area on Saturday and Sunday, here are some events and activities you could enjoy over the next couple of daays – including everything from automobilia to food and drink and watersports.

Whether you fancy a boozy brunch, sampling the best of local produce or getting out on the water with the family, there is something for everyone.

Eight events and activities this weekend in Derbyshire

1. Getting out and about

"More than just a meal", but an "experience", says the hotel. Featuring sharing platters of charcuterie and tapas, 90 minutes of bottomless Prosecco, Estrella Damm, a selection of cocktails and spritz or Franklin & Sons soft drinks and a lively atmosphere.

2. Bottomless Brunch at Casa Hotel - Saturday 12pm–4pm

Boards are available to hire from Hollingwood Hub - be prepared to get a bit soggy

3. Paddlesports on Chesterfield Canal

Count your way up all 152 steps to reveal wonderful views over Chesterfield, learn about the history of the medieval church, and the peregrine falcons that breed under the spire. See the bells, visit the inside of the iconic Crooked Spire, and enjoy stunning views over Chesterfield from the viewing platform. If the peregrines are breeding it will not be possible to go outside at the top of the tower – this is usually the case up to July each year.

4. Crooked Spire Tower Tours - Saturday 2.30pm

