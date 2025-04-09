Drunk Chesterfield teacher who crashed car into a tree won’t receive teaching ban

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Chesterfield teacher who crashed his car into a tree on his way to work after downing half a bottle of wine will not be banned from teaching, a professional conduct panel has decided.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brookfield Community School teacher John Lees was breathalysed in police custody following the crash on January 16, 2023, giving a sample of 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving at Chesterfield Magistrates Court the following month, on February 6, and was handed a 17-month driving ban. He resigned from Brookfield in April 2023 and has since been employed by a different school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On March 19 this year a professional conduct panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency determined that, although Mr Lees had breached professional standards and expectations not to undermine the law, a prohibition order banning him from teaching anywhere else would not be appropriate.

Brookfield Community School teacher John Lees was breathalysed in police custody following the crash on January 16, 2023, giving a sample of 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

During the hearing the panel heard Mr Lees had taught at the school for nearly 20 years. In references from colleagues he was described as an “integral part of our teaching staff” who had “demonstrated a high level of professionalism, commitment, and expertise” and had shown “dedication to his role”. While the panel noted “positive testimonials” regarding work at his current school.

Mr Lees was noted to have been “open and frank” with police at the time of the incident and fully cooperated and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity at court. Considering comments made by the teacher about the incident, the panel heard he was “apologetic”, reflecting on the triggers which led to his misuse and ongoing relationship with alcohol.

Recognising that if he had made it to school that day he would have been under the influence of alcohol, Mr Lees said that as a parent he “would not be comfortable” if his children were being taught by someone under the influence of alcohol – an admission the panel felt demonstrated “insight”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel concluded that publication of its findings was sufficient to send an appropriate message to the teacher and the publication would meet the public interest requirement of declaring proper standards of the profession.