Drug dealer jailed for 22 months after police raid at her property in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Aug 2025, 10:37 BST
A drug dealer from a Derbyshire town was handed a 22 month jail sentence after appearing at court – following a police raid on her property.

Rachel Beresford of Church Road, Darley Dale, has been jailed for 22 months after being charged with a drug-related offence.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Dales Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “In 2023, we received reports and concerns from the local community that Beresford was drug dealing in the local area.

“The Derbyshire Dales Safer Neighbourhood Team began an investigation and a warrant was granted by the Magistrates Court, which was carried out on May 19 2023.

Beresford was jailed after appearing at Derby Crown Court.placeholder image
Beresford was jailed after appearing at Derby Crown Court.

“Beresford was arrested at her home address and interviewed, released and later charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

“On Friday, August 15 2025, Beresford appeared before Derby Crown Court – where she was jailed for 22 months. We make it very clear that if you plan to deal drugs within our communities, we will find you.”

