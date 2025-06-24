Thirty-five per cent of drivers on a notorious stretch of Derbyshire road passing through a quiet village are clocked in excess of 80mph by handheld radars, says a road safety group.

Some of the zooming motorists reach “unbelievably high speeds” of between 100mph and 130mph in Kestledge, Ashover.

On June 6 Ashover Community Speed Watch (ACSW), councillors and North-East Derbyshire MP Louise Jones were joined by Bill Boyack from South Shields, whose wife and son died in a horrific crash on the dangerous road, to take a survey of the ongoing issue.

A spokesman for ACSW said although the speed limit in the village was 40 mph, fixed speed indicator devices paid for by the parish council were consistently recording 35 per cent of road users exceeding 80mph – often at “unbelievably high speeds” of more than 100 mph and up to 130mph.

Louise Jones MP joined the group on June 6 to see first-hand what road safety improvements are needed across the notorious stretch of Derbyshire Highway.

The ACSW spokesman said: “It’s amazing how so many people are passionate about making a positive difference ensuring that all road users and pedestrians are kept safe and well with a prime focus to reduce the devastation and carnage experienced on this stretch of highway.

"The community speed watch team and Derbyshire Constabulary can only do so much and are limited in the amount of time which can be spent roadside to have an effect. The permanent answer, which we are campaigning for, is both fixed and variable speed cameras to be installed across the parish.

"National data also shows that fatalities are four times more likely to happen in rural areas than in urban areas. This national data and research together with the years of local speed and incident data already gathered and analysed shows that the A632 needs urgent safety intervention from the highways authority, Derbyshire County Council.”