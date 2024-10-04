Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Sanchez Tomlinson, 28, of Wren Park Close, Grangewood: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Sam Bartram, 34, of Portland Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving with a dangerously unsecured load while the vehicle’s maximum weight was exceeded. Handed £1,320 fine, £528 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Steven Bennett, 30, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Lauren Garland, 40, of Longedge Grove, Wingerworth: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Rory Macpherson, 52, of The Hill, Glapwell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour - namely 49 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Ashley Smith, 37, of Lings Crescent, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Mark Austin, 36, of Long Wood Close, Loscoe, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 45 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £353 fine, £141 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Macauley Beastall, 28, of Owers Avenue, Marlpool, Heanor: Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Anthony Freeman, 57, of Douglas Avenue, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 51 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Sean Cannon, 41, of Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith, High Peak: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Eliza Marsh, 28, of Firs Avenue, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 52 miles per hour. Handed 28-day driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Mohamad Batikhi, 42, of Market Street, Heanor: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Jorge Clark, 20, of Derby Road, Birdholme: Guilty of driving with a dangerously unsecured load. Handed £77 fine, £31 victim surcharge and £330 court costs.

Harry Pollard, 62, of Pilsley Road, Lower Pilsley, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with a red light traffic signal. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Brendan Bond, 27, of Milford Drive, Wingerworth: Guilty of driving with over-tinted windows. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Naser Gholami, 46, of Whitaker Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £323 fine, £129 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Treasure Nyathi, 28, of Oaklands Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £346 fine, £138 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Sophie Baker, 25, of Grosvenor Street, Derby: Guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a bull breed type dog known as Buster and a female bull breed type dog known as Layla by failing to ensure they received adequate nutrition and failing to investigate the cause of the animals’ poor condition and weight loss. Handed six month mental health treatment requirement, 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £200 court costs. Banned from keeping animals for five years.

Tommy Johnson, 31, of Mundy Street, Derby: Guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a bull breed type dog known as Buster and a female bull breed type dog known as Layla by failing to ensure they received adequate nutrition and failing to investigate the cause of the animals’ poor condition and weight loss. Jailed for 28 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 100 hours of unpaid work and banned from keeping animals for five years.

Paul Adams, 39, of Wisgreaves Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £369 fine, £147 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

James Bainbrigge, 45, of Denstone Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Ashley Bartles, 35, of Calderdale Drive, Long Eaton: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £141 fine, £56 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Mihalache Chilimbar, 32, of Harriet Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Eduard Chirea, 37, of Granville Avenue, Long Eaton: Guilty of driving while watching, directly or by reflection, a television. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Marinela Ciupagel, 36, of Beaufort Street, Derby: Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Thomas Crump, 45, of Escolme Close, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed four penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Deron Edwards, 19, of Fieldsway Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Kieran Ellis, 25, of Emmett Carr Lane, Renishaw: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Handed £300 fine, £160 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Steven George, 56, of Peckerdale Gardens, Spondon: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour - namely 57 miles per hour. Case adjourned.