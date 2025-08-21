Derbyshire woman sentenced after RSPCA discovered three emaciated dogs at her property – one of which died afterwards

A Derbyshire woman who owned three emaciated dogs has been handed a suspended sentence and was banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Claire Dziubek, of Dovedale Circle, Ilkeston, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on Monday, August 18.

The court heard that following concerns for three dogs, the RSPCA were contacted and found Bindi, a 10-year-old white female terrier type dog, Teddy, a black whippet aged around six-months-old, and Gypsy – a female Staffordshire Bull Terrier type dog.

They were all visibly underweight and there was faeces in the rear garden where they were found. A water source was not seen.

Teddy, pictured here, has since been rehomed. Credit: RSPCA

Dziubek pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act in that she caused unnecessary suffering to the three dogs by failing to adequately investigate and address signs of their ill health relating to poor or underweight bodily conditions.

In mitigation, it was heard that she was not deliberately cruel, but acknowledges that she should have explored conditions with a vet. It was also taken into account that Bindi was very old and she was considering euthanasia.

Dziubek was handed a 17 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days. She was also disqualified from keeping all animals for 10 years. She was ordered to pay costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £154.

In a witness statement provided to the court from RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Nicola Riley, it was heard that she attended on April 10 last year and was immediately concerned about the condition of the dogs.

Gypsy, pictured here, has also made a good recovery. Credit: RSPCA

She wasn’t able to access the property, but was able to view the dogs in the garden, where she first saw Bindi.

She said: “I could clearly see its whole rib cage protruding and its hip bones were pronounced. It did not bark or jump up at all, even when it saw us looking and talking to it, it had no energy and was not bright or alert and its fur looked like it had mud matted into it.”

She then saw Gypsy, who appeared to be more active but still did not jump or bark in her presence, although her “ribs were very clearly outlined”.

A third dog – Teddy – was under a trampoline and “was very nervous and did not want to come out”.

Bindi was unexpectedly found stretched out and deceased after being removed from the property where she was found by the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

ARO Riley said: “When it did emerge, I was taken back by how thin the dog was. It had no energy, was very lethargic and was moving very slowly. All the vertebrae along its back were prominent, both hip bones were protruding, all its ribs were prominent and protruding, and the bones on its legs were also clearly defined.”

Due to their conditions, and because the owner not present, the police were contacted who arrived and took the three dogs into possession. They were taken to a vet for a health check.

Bindi was given a body condition score of one out of five (with one being emaciated and five morbidly obese). She also had a high grade systolic heart murmur.

The vet said in their report that Bindi was emaciated, with a clearly visible spine and ribs despite her medium length hair – and it was obvious she had no subcutaneous fat and very little palpable muscle.

Teddy was also given a body score of one out of five and was also emaciated, with virtually no musculature. His spine, ribs and shoulder blades were clearly visible.

Gypsy was given a body score of 1.5 out of five and was also said to be visibly underweight, with clearly visible ribs, shoulder blades and spine.

The court heard that the following day Bindi was unexpectedly found stretched out and deceased, having passed some faeces, at the back of her kennel. The body was collected and taken for post mortem.

The post mortem confirmed muscle wastage and lack of body fats consistent with severe emaciation and the overall conclusion was that the emaciation did not occur from starvation/malnutrition but from the cachexia (muscle and fat loss) associated with the liver disease and hormonal influences.

The post mortem also noted “poor fur quality and general faecal soiling” which “implied she had been kept in poor conditions”. There was mitral heart valve thickening consistent with the murmur present. Other key findings followed in the head examination, with lesions of the top of the head, right cheek and area underneath the lower jaw between the left and right sides of the lower jaw – with evidence of bleeding and bruising.

Teddy, who was signed over into the care of the RSPCA, has now been happily rehomed. In January, Gypsy was taken into the care of the RSPCA.

Following sentencing, RSPCA Chief Inspector Susie Micallef said: “We urge any pet owners who are struggling to please seek help. Don’t bury your head in the sand and leave conditions untreated and for them to become worse. There is help out there and we urge you to seek this before it's too late.

“Sadly Bindi wasn’t able to be saved, but we are so pleased that Teddy recovered well and has found a forever home and Gypsy has also made a good recovery.”