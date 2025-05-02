Derbyshire thieves, robbers and burglars, general ASB nuisances and louts jailed during the last year

4 . Michael Connors and Thomas Connors

Michael Connors, 33, and Thomas Connors, 32, stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from homes in the Chesterfield area. During the one-night burglary spree - four homes were targeted. Michael and Thomas, both of no fixed abode along with Daniel Connors, 25, of Carr Road, Northolt, Ealing, forced their way into the properties and stole items including a Rolex watch with the approximate value of £15,000 and several items of jewellery that were worth over £10,000. Michael Connors was sentenced to three years in prison and Thomas Connors to two years and 11 months. Daniel Connors was sentenced to two years' imprisonment suspended for a period of 22 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary