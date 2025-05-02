Derbyshire thieves, robbers and burglars, general ASB nuisances and louts jailed during the last year

Their crimes range from general antisocial behaviour to armed robbery and reckless arson. In one case a Chesterfield man accused his neighbours of “chemical warfare” during a “reign of terror”, threatening to “burn” the couple’s house down and “watch" them die.
Another pair of defendants were jailed for over 10 years after a violent attack with a multiple stabbing on a Chesterfield pub-goer which left him with facial scars after “emergency surgery.
While in a different incident a man planning a robbery, bound and robbed a pensioner he met on a gay dating website – setting his Swanwick home alight and leaving him to die.
1. Tracey Slater
Slater, 46, was banned from entering a Derbyshire village after being jailed for assaulting a police officer and shop thefts. She was jailed for 16 weeks at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to three thefts from shops and the assault of a police officer. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Andrew Robinson
Robinson, 30, donned a balaclava and threatened Swadlinctote Sainsbury's Local staff with a knife before making off with cash, cigarettes, tobacco and a scanner.He was arrested the following day after he was identified from his description.Robinson of Oversetts Road, Newhall, was jailed for 32 months. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Christopher Turner
Turner, 39, had 80 previous offences when he burgled a house nine days after being released from prison, a court heard. He entered the home – on Summer Lane, Wirksworth – through an unlocked door. A prosecutor said Turner made off with two laptops and some speakers during the one-night spree. In the same early hours raid he failed to gain entry to two other homes. Derby Crown Court heard Turner had 40 convictions for 80 offences on his record – for “almost everything” including burglary and robbery. Turner, formerly of Chestnut Court, Cromford, admitted burglary, attempted burglary and criminal damage. He was jailed for two years. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Michael Connors and Thomas Connors
Michael Connors, 33, and Thomas Connors, 32, stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from homes in the Chesterfield area. During the one-night burglary spree - four homes were targeted. Michael and Thomas, both of no fixed abode along with Daniel Connors, 25, of Carr Road, Northolt, Ealing, forced their way into the properties and stole items including a Rolex watch with the approximate value of £15,000 and several items of jewellery that were worth over £10,000. Michael Connors was sentenced to three years in prison and Thomas Connors to two years and 11 months. Daniel Connors was sentenced to two years' imprisonment suspended for a period of 22 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary