Derbyshire thieves, robbers and burglars, general ASB nuisances and louts jailed during the last year

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 15:36 BST
The defendants pictured here were put behind bars during the last 12 months for thieving, robbing, burgling and making general pests of themselves in the community.

Their crimes range from general antisocial behaviour to armed robbery and reckless arson. In one case a Chesterfield man accused his neighbours of “chemical warfare” during a “reign of terror”, threatening to “burn” the couple’s house down and “watch" them die.

Another pair of defendants were jailed for over 10 years after a violent attack with a multiple stabbing on a Chesterfield pub-goer which left him with facial scars after “emergency surgery.

While in a different incident a man planning a robbery, bound and robbed a pensioner he met on a gay dating website – setting his Swanwick home alight and leaving him to die.

Slater, 46, was banned from entering a Derbyshire village after being jailed for assaulting a police officer and shop thefts. She was jailed for 16 weeks at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to three thefts from shops and the assault of a police officer.

1. Tracey Slater

Slater, 46, was banned from entering a Derbyshire village after being jailed for assaulting a police officer and shop thefts. She was jailed for 16 weeks at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to three thefts from shops and the assault of a police officer. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

Photo Sales
Robinson, 30, donned a balaclava and threatened Swadlinctote Sainsbury's Local staff with a knife before making off with cash, cigarettes, tobacco and a scanner.He was arrested the following day after he was identified from his description.Robinson of Oversetts Road, Newhall, was jailed for 32 months.

2. Andrew Robinson

Robinson, 30, donned a balaclava and threatened Swadlinctote Sainsbury's Local staff with a knife before making off with cash, cigarettes, tobacco and a scanner.He was arrested the following day after he was identified from his description.Robinson of Oversetts Road, Newhall, was jailed for 32 months. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

Photo Sales
Turner, 39, had 80 previous offences when he burgled a house nine days after being released from prison, a court heard. He entered the home – on Summer Lane, Wirksworth – through an unlocked door. A prosecutor said Turner made off with two laptops and some speakers during the one-night spree. In the same early hours raid he failed to gain entry to two other homes. Derby Crown Court heard Turner had 40 convictions for 80 offences on his record – for “almost everything” including burglary and robbery. Turner, formerly of Chestnut Court, Cromford, admitted burglary, attempted burglary and criminal damage. He was jailed for two years.

3. Christopher Turner

Turner, 39, had 80 previous offences when he burgled a house nine days after being released from prison, a court heard. He entered the home – on Summer Lane, Wirksworth – through an unlocked door. A prosecutor said Turner made off with two laptops and some speakers during the one-night spree. In the same early hours raid he failed to gain entry to two other homes. Derby Crown Court heard Turner had 40 convictions for 80 offences on his record – for “almost everything” including burglary and robbery. Turner, formerly of Chestnut Court, Cromford, admitted burglary, attempted burglary and criminal damage. He was jailed for two years. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

Photo Sales
Michael Connors, 33, and Thomas Connors, 32, stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from homes in the Chesterfield area. During the one-night burglary spree - four homes were targeted. Michael and Thomas, both of no fixed abode along with Daniel Connors, 25, of Carr Road, Northolt, Ealing, forced their way into the properties and stole items including a Rolex watch with the approximate value of £15,000 and several items of jewellery that were worth over £10,000. Michael Connors was sentenced to three years in prison and Thomas Connors to two years and 11 months. Daniel Connors was sentenced to two years' imprisonment suspended for a period of 22 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

4. Michael Connors and Thomas Connors

Michael Connors, 33, and Thomas Connors, 32, stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from homes in the Chesterfield area. During the one-night burglary spree - four homes were targeted. Michael and Thomas, both of no fixed abode along with Daniel Connors, 25, of Carr Road, Northolt, Ealing, forced their way into the properties and stole items including a Rolex watch with the approximate value of £15,000 and several items of jewellery that were worth over £10,000. Michael Connors was sentenced to three years in prison and Thomas Connors to two years and 11 months. Daniel Connors was sentenced to two years' imprisonment suspended for a period of 22 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice