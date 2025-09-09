Derbyshire Stella thief escaped when CS gas blew back into police officer's face, court hears

A north Derbyshire thief escaped arrest when CS gas blew back into the face of a police officer who fired it, a court heard.

The officer was trying to detain shoplifter Charlie Turner after the 28-year-old Clay Cross man had fled a Co-op in Calow with a crate of stolen Stella Artois lager.

Derby Crown Court heard today (Tuesday) how the officer located Turner nearby to the shop on June 19, however as she and a colleague tried to arrest him there was a “short-lived struggle”.

Jon Fountain, prosecuting, said: “Mr Turner and the officer fell into the bushes – as they sprayed him with CS gas it blew back into the officer’s eyes. The defendant struggled free and ran.”

Turner was at large for four days following his escape, said Mr Fountain. Police arrested him four days later at his home address on North Street. The court heard Turner was “essentially” of good character, with only one previous conviction for shoplifting in 2013.

Judge Martin Hurst told the defendant shoplifting had become an “epidemic”. He added: “The public is absolutely fed up with people walking into shops and helping themselves.” Turner admitted theft and escaping from custody. He was jailed for six months.