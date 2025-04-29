Derbyshire shoplifting offences last year at highest level since records began, figures show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A record number of shoplifting crimes were recorded in Derbyshire last year, new Home Office figures show.

According to the latest data 7,188 shoplifting offences were recorded by Derbyshire Constabulary in 2024 – up 8 per cent from 6,661 the previous year and the highest figure since records began in 2003.

Across England and Wales, police forces logged 516,971 shoplifting offences last year – up 20 per cent from 429,873 in 2023 and also the highest figure since records began, according to the Office for National Statistics.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said the force was aware theft had a “very real impact” on businesses and it was “committed to working with partners” to crack down on it.

Shoplifting offences have been running at record levels for the past two years and have seen a "sharp rise" since the Covid-19 pandemic, the ONS warned. Tom Ironside, director of business and regulation at the British Retail Consortium, said: "Retail crime is continuing to spiral out of control with shop theft costing retailers over £2.2bn a year.

"And while retailers are spending £1.8bn on anti-crime measures thieves are becoming bolder, and more aggressive, resulting in an increase in violence and abuse against staff. It is vital we see more police resource allocated to tackle this epidemic of crime."

He added recorded shoplifting offences "severely underestimate the problem", as retailers "simply don’t have faith that action will be taken by the police" and do not always report shoplifting. He warned: "If you ask most shopkeepers they’ll tell you they’re lucky if a day goes by without a shoplifting incident."

Further commenting on the shocking statistic, the Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said locally officers were working with retailers to ensure stores are set out in a way that makes it difficult for offenders to commit crimes.

The force had, she said, renewed its focus on retail crime to ensure it was investigating all retail crime, identifying cross border offending, and working closely with businesses throughout the county and the Business Crime Reduction Partnership – with a current positive outcome rate for retail crime at 37.7 per cent.

She said: “Once incidents are reported to us, we follow all reasonable lines of enquiry seeking to identify offenders and bring them to justice.However this does rely on businesses reporting matters to us as soon as they can, so that we can carry out detailed investigations.

“We also know that some items are targeted in order to be sold on so we would urge the public not to buy items such as high value meat, alcohol and beauty products that may have been stolen in order to stop the market for these products. We’d also ask the public to let us know of any people or premises which may be dealing in the sale of stolen goods.”

James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores, said: "The increase in shop theft shown by these figures reflects what our members are seeing every day in their stores.

"The volume of theft is still massively under-reported though – our own member survey revealed 6.2 million thefts recorded by convenience stores alone."

He said the growing number of thefts reported to police "is encouraging" as reporting is essential to identifying repeat shoplifting offenders. He added it is "still only the tip of the iceberg" though. He called on the Government to implement the Crime and Policing Bill and the Retail Crime Action Plan to tackle shoplifting and support retailers.

The figures show 1.8 million theft offences were recorded by forces in England and Wales last year, which was only up 1 per cent on the previous year. The ONS said the increase was driven by the rise in shoplifting and theft from the person, which was up 22% in 2024, while other types of theft offences such as burglary and bicycle theft decreased.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said: "This Labour Government will not tolerate the criminality blighting our communities. That’s why we’re putting almost 3,000 more bobbies on the beat in neighbourhood roles this year, and under our leadership, these crimes will receive the attention they deserve. Today’s figures are yet more evidence of the damage done by destroying neighbourhood policing as the Tories did over 14 years."