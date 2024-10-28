A Derbyshire convenience store worker of 23 years has described being spat at, verbally abused and punched – as police figures show a 37 per cent increase in shoplifting across the county this year.

Lisa Peat, 52, has worked in food retail since 2001 and during that time has suffered abuse on a “daily” basis from shoplifters and generally abusive members of the public.

The mum-of-two has fallen victim to foul language and physical violence “hundreds” of times over two decades.

Memorable incidents include having a basket full of chicken hurled at her by a customer who had been told he was not allowed to buy all the meat in the store for a family barbecue during covid lockdown. Another involved a shoplifter who spat on her after being challenged.

However one violent episode still affects her to this day. In 2004 Lisa was on shift when armed robbers entered the store and she was punched to the ground.

Speaking about the aftermath of the robbery, she described going into “shock” two weeks later, having forgone counselling afterwards and returned to work straightaway.

She said: “It was horrible. I was staying at a friend’s house in a spare room and all of a sudden I just felt trapped, like there was no way out. It’s affected me long-term because I don’t like being in enclosed spaces now. It causes me problems when it comes to doing office routines at work – I try not to go into the office.”

Police recorded crime statistics show in the year to June 2024 shoplifting rose by 37 per cent in Derbyshire. The Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) surveyed 5,500 shop workers last year and found that 60 per cent had suffered incidents of violence, threats and abuse that were triggered by shoplifting and armed robbery.

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw general secretary, said it was now “increasingly common” for retail stores to be targeted by organised crime gangs stealing to order, adding: “This is in no way a victimless crime, with weapons and violence used to ensure these criminals are not stopped”.

Speaking about her own experience, Lisa said: “We have shoplifters coming in and filing baskets and trolleys and running off and a lot of it is high-value meat to sell on the street.

"Usually it’s to fund habits. They’re getting to the point where they’ve got no fear. They literally come in, fill a basket and run out.”

Looking back two decades to when she first entered the industry, Lisa said: “You could challenge shoplifters more back then but now you’re concerned about getting home safely. It’s not worth challenging them.”

Derbyshire Police say they are working in partnership with organisations such as councils and charities 'in order to address root cause issues so people don’t have to turn to crime to fulfil their needs'.

Lisa works in the management team at a national chain convenience store and says shoplifting and related incidents average at three to four a day.

“We can be threatened just for not serving someone,” she said. “If someone doesn’t like being challenged over age-restricted products, they shout and make threats.

"If a colleague rings a bell for management we stand by our colleagues and we’ll take the abuse for our colleagues, but we shouldn’t have to.”

PM Keir Starmer’s Labour government has made pledges to “put shoplifters on notice” including 13,000 neighbourhood police across the country, scrapping the £200 rule that stops the police investigating theft and making assaulting and abusing shopworkers a standalone criminal offence.

Commenting on the shocking shoplifting increase, Usdaw general secretary Paddy Lillis said: "Having to deal with repeated and persistent offences can cause issues beyond the theft itself like anxiety, fear and physical harm to retail workers. This increase in shoplifting is further evidence that we are facing an epidemic of retail crime, which is hugely concerning.

"Usdaw’s survey of over 5,500 shop workers found that 60 per cent had suffered incidents of violence, threats and abuse that were triggered by shoplifting and armed robbery.

“We are delighted to now have a new Labour Government that has already included key measures in their legislative programme. We now look forward to a much-needed protection of shop workers’ law.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The UK has been experiencing a cost of living crisis which has seen a serious increase in the cost of household bills and we do often find that in times of economic crisis incidents of shoplifting do increase.

“Nationally, a partnership between retailers and police has been set up to share intelligence on serious and organised crime groups involved in retail crime in a bid to crack down on shoplifting and the very real impact it can have on businesses.

“On a local level our officers work with retailers to ensure they are doing all they can to design stores to make it difficult for shoplifters to commit crime. When incidents are reported to us, we will follow all reasonable lines of enquiry in the investigation seeking to identify and bring offenders to justice.

“We know that shoplifting is often undertaken by those who have complex needs in relation to substance misuse and policing is only part of the jigsaw to resolve this. As a force we work in partnership with organisations such as councils and charities in order to address root cause issues so people don’t have to turn to crime to fulfil their needs.

“We are also aware that particular items such as high value meat, alcohol and beauty products are often targeted in order to be sold on so we would urge members of the public not to buy items such as these that may have been stolen in order to stop the market for these products. We also ask for support from the public to inform us of people or premises which may be dealing in the sale of stolen goods.

“You can report crime to us by calling 101, or via our online form. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or see Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously.”