Derbyshire Police issue statement after man arrested and charged with two counts of rape

By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:11 BST
Police have issued a statement after a man was arrested and charged with two counts of rape.

Derbyshire Police have issued a statement today (Friday, August 22) confirming that a man has been charged with two counts of rape.

A force spokesperson said: “David Seston, 30, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of rape.

“He was remanded in custody and is attending Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Friday, August 22.”

