Derbyshire Police issue statement after man arrested and charged with two counts of rape
A force spokesperson said: “David Seston, 30, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of rape.
“He was remanded in custody and is attending Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Friday, August 22.”