A newborn baby died following a five-hour delivery delay after six labour ward staff did not recognise his heart rate readings were a concern, an inquest heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie and Mathew Disney-Wood had arrived at Royal Derby Hospital just after midnight on June 17 2022, after her contractions started.

Rosie had experienced bleeding and monitoring of their first baby’s heart rate indicated he may have had an infection. However, a coroner found that six members of staff noted the readings, but did not recognise it as a concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple’s son, Theo, should have been delivered by 5.30am. However, a decision to proceed with an assisted delivery was not made until nearly 8.40am. Theo was delivered, with the help of forceps, in a poor condition just after 10.35am.

Rosie and Mathew Disney-Wood had arrived at Royal Derby Hospital just after midnight on June 17 2022, after her contractions started.

Medics spent just over 30 minutes trying to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead just before 2pm.

Following Theo’s death, Rosie and Mathew, aged 32 and 30, of Heanor, instructed expert medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate his care and secure answers.

The couple have now spoken for the first time of their heartbreak and joined their legal team in calling for lessons to be learned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after an inquest concluded Theo died due to his overwhelming response to an E.coli infection.

Theo would not have died “but for the omissions in pre-birth monitoring”, which included interpretations of his heart rate and accurate measurement and management of Rosie’s blood loss, the inquest ruled.

The inquest heard that reduced variability in Theo’s heart rate was noted by six members of the clinical team but was not recognised as a cause for concern.

Senior coroner, Peter Nieto, accepted expert evidence presented to the court that if Theo had been delivered by caesarean section by 5.30am, based on the clinical picture at the time, he would likely have survived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a joint statement, Rosie, a sales executive, and Mathew, a HGV driver, said after the hearing: “From the moment we found out we were expecting, Theo was so loved, and we couldn’t wait to welcome him into the world.

“We moved home, bought his cot, pram, car seat and set up his nursery.

“Not for one minute did we expect we’d be leaving hospital without our baby boy. Having to say goodbye was the hardest thing, and to this day the pain and grief still feels as raw now as back then.

“The inquest has involved re-living what happened and has been particularly distressing. However, we’re grateful that we at least have some answers now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just hope that by sharing what happened, we can help improve maternity care for others. We wouldn’t wish what we’ve been through on anyone.

“There’s not a day goes by when we don’t miss Theo, and we’ll continue to honour our baby boy’s memory however we can.”

Rebecca Hall, the specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing the family, adied: “Theo’s loved ones remain devastated by his death and the tragic circumstances surrounding it.

“Understandably they’ve had a number of questions and concerns about the care provided to Rosie and Theo in the lead up to his birth. Sadly, the inquest has validated those concerns, hearing worrying evidence as to how more could have done to help Theo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we’re pleased to have secured the answers Theo’s family deserve, it’s now vital that lessons are learned to uphold maternity safety.

“We continue to support Rosie and Mathew at this distressing time as they attempt to come to terms with their loss as best they can.”

Mr Nieto recorded a narrative conclusion on May 9.