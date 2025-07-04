A Derbyshire paedophile hacked into a mother’s Facebook account, downloading images of her seven-year-old daughter and sharing them on a messaging app.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Rice, 29, stole 217 images of the young girl, inviting others in an online messaging app group called TeleGuard to “participate in her rape” after sharing an “album” of pictures of the child.

The girl’s mother was informed by police following Rice’s arrest on August 16 2023 and was shocked to discover a picture of the youngster in the shower, shared privately with her by family, were among those which had been published by Rice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby Crown Court heard that in the week leading up to Rice’s arrest the woman had been logged out of her Facebook account and that this was in fact the defendant logging her out in order to log in himself and access the photos.

Ashley Rice was jailed for three years

The court heard after his arrest the defendant had claimed to be part of a group trying to catch paedophiles and that he had “no interest” in children.

In a victim personal statement read to the court the girl’s mother spoke of suffering “nightmares” following the discovery, adding she was now “overprotective” and no longer sent any photos of her child to family or friends.

Along with sharing the images of the young girl online, when Rice was arrested he was found to be in possession of over 180 still photos and videos including category A, B and C images of children. Among them were photos and videos showing the rape of girls aged between four and ten years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence barrister representing Rice told the court he had no previous convictions, had entered guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity and two years had elapsed with no further offending.

Judge James Carter told Rice his “appalling and vile actions and fantasies” had caused “immense harm” and he was satisfied there was a risk the defendant might go on to commit contact offences, in light of a “lack of insight” “minimisation” of his offending.

The judge said to Rice: “You were an active participant in a number of chats discussing how you would sexually abuse children.”

Rice, formerly of Greenwood Avenue, Ilkeston, admitted possessing indecent photographs of a child, computer misuse and publishing an obscene article. He was jailed for three years and handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.