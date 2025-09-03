Derbyshire paedophile died of lung cancer while serving 11-year jail term, report shows

A Derbyshire paedophile who was jailed for 11 years after using TikTok to prey on young girls died in prison of severe pneumonia caused by lung cancer, a report has revealed.

Stephen Blackwell, 46, was found on the floor of his cell at HMP Oakwood on January 17 this year and died the following day in hospital. The ombudsman report stated the night before Blackwell was found in his cell he reported being been “told off” for by an officer for using his personal alarm.

It emerged that officers advised him to use his cell bell as the wrist alarm could not be heard by staff. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has recommended a review at the prison to establish whether personal alarms can be clearly heard by wing staff.

In August 2024 Blackwell was jailed for 11 years after posing as a 17-year-old boy on TikTok to target girls as young as 10. From his Matlock home he claimed he lived in London and bombarded one victim with photos and videos and asked her to send him images in return.

Stephen Blackwell died severe pneumonia caused by metastatic lung cancer

Blackwell was caught when the girl’s mum found the messages on her phone and contacted police. In November 2024 while serving his sentence at Oakwood Blackwell was informed that he had terminal cancer.

In December, following his diagnosis, Blackwell was told his prognosis was between six months to a year and the process of starting an Early Release on Compassionate Grounds (ERCG) application was begun.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman report detailed that two days before Blackwell’s death – on January 16 – he pressed his personal wrist alarm, having reported being in pain earlier the same day. However it was a prisoner in a neighbouring cell who alerted prison officers.

An officer who then attended advised him to use his cell bell for any further assistance as the wrist alarm could not be heard, but Blackwell did not press his cell bell again that evening.

Stephen Blackwell was serving an 11-year jail term

An investigation showed that around 7.45am the following day an officer unlocking the cells heard only a “grunt” from Blackwell – they were issued with a formal warning for failing to open the door fully and to get a visual sighting.

Around five minutes later a prisoner alerted an officer as they found Blackwell on the floor of his cell. Blackwell told the officer he had tried to get out of bed and slipped at approximately 4am, adding he had not pressed his wrist alarm because he had been “told off” for pressing it the night before.

Later on January 17 Blackwell was taken to hospital in an ambulance and died the following day. A doctor gave the cause of death as severe pneumonia caused by metastatic lung cancer. An inquest concluded that Blackwell died from natural causes.

A clinical reviewer concluded the care Mr Blackwell received at Oakwood was of a good standard overall and was equivalent to that which he could have expected in the community.

Mr Blackwell had in fact told a nurse that he was worried that if he was released, his treatment would not continue to the same standard. The nurse reassured him but he stated he did not want to continue with an ERCG application.

However, noting there were “evidently” problems with officers being able to hear Mr Blackwell’s personal alarm, the ombudsman’s report stated this “defeats the whole point of a personal alarm which is issued to those who may not be able to access the cell bell”.

It recommended the Oakwood governor carry out a review to establish whether personal alarms can be clearly heard by wing staff throughout the day and night, or whether proximity of the cell to the wing office should be considered when issuing one.