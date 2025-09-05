Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Shirebrook, Belper, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston, Matlock, High Peak and Clowne

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Luke Bower, 27, of Meadow Road, Clay Cross: Guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood and possessing a kitchen knife in a public place. Case adjourned.

Michael Jones, 40, of Wilton Place, Ilkeston: Guilty of threatening behaviour, assault by beating of an emergency worker, possessing a yellow-handled screwdriver in a public place and affray. Case adjourned.

Liam Brownlow, 28, of Weston Spot Close, Ripley: Guilty of theft - namely a wallet and four cans of beer, threatening behaviour, assault by beating of an emergency worker, racially or religiously aggravated fear or provocation of violence by words or writing and assault with actual bodily harm. Case adjourned.

Dale Rawson, 39, of Ray Street, Heanor: Guilty of assaulting a constable. Case adjourned.

John Teeboon, 69, of Carson Croft, Matlock: Guilty of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, making indecent photographs of a child - namely 127 category B, 1,598 category C and 102 category A images or videos and possession of an extreme pornographic image. Case adjourned.

Jonathon Hotchin, 31, of Clifton Drive, Buxton: Guilty of damaging a window belonging to JD Wetherspoon. Ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Tyler Wilson, 24, of London Street, New Whittington: Guilty of failing to stop, driving uninsured, driving while banned, dangerous driving, criminal damage and cannabis possession. Case adjourned.

Dominik Witek, 44, of Field Drive, Shirebrook: Guilty of being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit - namely 140 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Handed nine-month driving ban, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £85 court costs.

James Leighton, 42, of 91-93 Derby Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Case adjourned.

Daniel Lane, 44, of North Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of drug driving - namely cocaine and cannabis. Handed 17-month driving ban, £200 fine, £85 court costs and £80 victim surcharge.

Michael Davies, 44, of Blunt Avenue, Mastin Moor: Guilty of possessing a bladed article in a public place. Case adjourned.

Gareth Priestley, 41, of Romford Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of possessing a bladed article in a public place - namely a stanley knife. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 fine, £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Sophie Walton, 21, of Stonegravels Lane, New Whittington: Guilty of stealing a Ninja air fryer belonging to Asda and attempted burglary. Handed six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement £40 fine and ordered to pay £168 compensation.

Sean Sissons, 37, of Chester Street, Brampton: Guilty of entering Chesterfield town centre while prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order and possession of synthetic cannabinoids . Handed six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, six-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £40 fine.

James Cawood, 37, of Rock Crescent, Clay Cross: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed £200 fine and £85 court costs.

Nicola Maggio, 36, of Rock Crescent, Clay Cross: Guilty of assaulting a constable. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £120 fine, £85 court costs, £114 victim surcharge and ordered to pay £25 compensation.

Emma Thompson, 29, of Recreation Close, Clowne: Guilty of assault by beating. Case adjourned.

Max Graham, 19, of Creswick Close, Walton: guilty of making indecent images of a child - namely 1,035 category C, 23 category A and 57 category B. Case adjourned.

Kieran Finch, 23, of Derby Road, Wingerworth: Guilty of cannabis possession. Handed 12-month conditional discharge, £85 court costs and £26 victim surcharge.

Scott Cope, 26, of Sandbed Lane, Belper: Guilty of sending photograph or film of genitals and sending an offensive message. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement,180 hours of unpaid work, a restraining order £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge.

Dequaine Browne, 30, of Masefield Avenue, Holmewood: Guilty of fraud by false representation - namely by claiming to own a property for rent. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £2,000 compensation, £40 fine and £85 court costs.

Jamie Lineker, 35, of Ley Gardens, Alfreton: Guilty of threats to kill, threatening behaviour and criminal damage. Case adjourned.

Sian Hall, 33, of Sunningdale Park, New Tupton: Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and common assault of an emergency worker. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Nicola McBrearty, 44, of Nottingham Road, Ripley: Guilty of common assault. Case adourned.

Shane Bond, 32, of The Ropewalk, Heanor: Guilty of stealing chocolate to the value of £76 belonging to Home Bargains, items to a value of £146.80 belonging to BP Services, £94.96 belonging to TK Maxx, £151.39 belonging to Farm Foods, £31 belonging to Sainsbury's. Jailed for 32 weeks suspended for 18 months. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay £227.57 compensation and £85 court costs.