Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Shirebrook, Belper, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and High Peak

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Lewis McMonagle, 31, of Peasehill, Ripley: Guilty of drug driving - namely cannabis. Handed 14-month driving ban, £537 fine and £85 court costs.

Stephen Burrows, 55, of Heanor Road, Codnor: Guilty of driving while banned, uninsured and not wearing a seatbelt. Handed 18 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months, 12-month driving ban, £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.

Raymond Hart, 90, of Cliffash Lane, Idridgehay, Belper: Guilty of driving after refusal or revocation of driving licence. Handed 12-month conditional discharge, six penalty points, £85 court costs and £26 victim surcharge.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Adam Radcliffe, 35, of Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield: Guilty of possessing cocaine. Handed two-year conditional discharge and £85 court costs.

Calvin Norris, 37, of North Street, Heanor: Guilty of threatening behaviour and threats to damage or destroy property. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, handed restraining order and £85 court costs.

Lennox Widdowson, 25, of Jasmine Close, Shirebrook: Guilty of criminal damage and failing to surrender to bail. Handed 18-month conditional discharge and £85 court costs.

Christopher Prince, 29, of Hucklow Avenue, North Wingfield: Guilty of failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register. Case adjourned.

Emma Mountain, 44, of Flamstead Avenue, Loscoe, Heanor: Guilty of common assault, assault by beating and sending an offensive communication. Handed two-year conditional discharge, restraining order, £85 court costs and £26 victim surcharge.

Andrew Thorpe, 63, of Millers Way, Belper: Guilty of drink driving - namely 161 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Handed 17-week driving ban, £250 fine, £85 court costs and £100 victim surcharge.

Simon Kelly, 38, of Main Street, Palterton, Chesterfield: Guilty of sending an offensive communication. Handed £200 fine, £85 court costs, £80 victim surcharge and restraining order.

Jamie Petrillo, 40, of Staveley Road, Poolsbrook: Guilty of drug driving - namely cocaine. Jailed for 38 weeks and handed 38 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months and a 559-day driving ban.

Reece Tait, 19, of Somerleyton Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of possessing cocaine. Handed six-month conditional discharge and £85 court costs.

Saffron Wayland, 36, of Edinburgh Road, Newbold: Guilty of possessing cocaine and cannabis. Handed £120 fine and £85 court costs.

Andrew Scott, 79, of Glendon Street, Stanley Common: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed 12-month conditional discharge and £85 court costs and £26 victim surcharge.

Scott Simons, 47, of Applewood Close, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour - namely 95 miles per hour. Handed five penalty points, £80 fine, £130 court costs and £32 victim surcharge.

Samuel Buxton, 44, of Thickley Close, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving while banned and uninsured. Handed three-month driving ban, £641 fine, £85 court costs and £256 victim surcharge.

Andrew Gill, 39, of Holker Road, Buxton: Guilty of possessing cannabis and drink driving - namely 198 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed 42-month driving ban, 18-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £154 victim surcharge.

Christopher Lees, 44, of Chapel Street, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of stealing a crate of Carling beer to the value of £18 belonging to Co-op, whiskey to the value of £150 and washing pods to the value of £40 belonging to B&M stores. Warrant for arrest.

Michael Gibson, 48, of Fletcher Street, Ripley: Guilty of stealing an air conditioning unit, socks and boxer shorts to the value unknown belonging to Boyes. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, £120 fine and £85 court costs.

Gary Jordan, 53, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of possessing cannabis. Handed £80 fine, £85 court costs and £32 victim surcharge.