Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Shirebrook, Alfreton, Bolsover, Heanor, Ilkeston, Matlock and High Peak
Adam Wardle, 27, of Heritage Court, Shirebrook: Guilty of resisting a constable. Ordered to pay £30 compensation, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.
Dean Williamson, 51, of Market Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, criminal damage, common assault and threatening behaviour. Handed 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine and £85 court costs.
Jonathan Featherstone, 27, of Romford Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of stealing a Segway and two speakers to the value of £429.97 belonging to Currys, clothing to the value of £380, belonging to Sports Direct, various items of a value unknown belonging to B&M, bottles of alcohol to the value of £180 belonging to Tesco. Case adjourned.
Sean Sissons, 38, of Chester Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of threatening behaviour and breaching a criminal behaviour order. Jailed for 34 weeks, ordered to pay £40 compensation.
Siana Wright, 34, of Church Street, Heanor: Guilty of stealing four jars of coffee and eight eight Ferrero bars to the value unknown belonging to Asda. Jailed for six weeks suspended for eight months, ordered to pay £43.52 compensation and £85 court costs.
Kyle Turville, 34, of Market Place, Heanor: Guilty of stealing £43 of meat belonging to Iceland. Handed 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £43 compensation.
Richard Musgrove, 45, of Romford Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of assault by beating and assaulting a constable. Jailed for 40 weeks and ordered to pay £75 compensation.
Dale Rawson, 40, of Ray Street, Heanor: Guilty of assaulting a constable. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £25 compensation, £120 fine and £85 court costs.
Adam Aked, 36, of Pearson Gardens, Bolsover: Guilt of stalking. Handed six-month drug rehabilitation programme, 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and restraining order, ordered to pay £60 fine, £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
David Laud, 45, of Birch Vale, Belper: Guilty of drink driving - namely 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, handed 17-month driving ban, £85 court costs and £193 victim surcharge.
Phillip Gray, 35, of Top Road, Calow: Guilty of stealing 10 tubs of Quality Street to the value of £50 belonging to Morrisons. Handed eight weeks’ jail, ordered to pay £50 compensation,
Joel Hursthouse, 22, of Jackson Road, Matlock: Guilty of possessing Ketamine and drug driving - namely Ketamine. Handed 12-month driving ban, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.
Harley-Rae Cocking, 22, of Mercaston Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of possessing or having custody of a fighting dog - namely a pitbull. Case adjourned.
Aaron Mangan, 37, of South Avenue, Buxton: Guilty of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. Case adjourned.
Paul Marshall, 31, of Fairfield Road, Buxton: Guilty of failing comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register. Case adjourned.
Robert Brown, of Meadow Avenue, Peak Dale: Guilty of possessing cocaine. Handed £120 fine and £85 court costs.
Dennis Squires, 44, of Devonshire Close, Staveley: Guilty of assaulting a constable, driving uninsured and driving while banned. Jailed for 12 weeks, handed 18-month driving ban and £85 court costs.
Carol Plastow, 60, of Charnwood Crescent, Newton, Alfreton: Guilty of assaulting a constable, criminal damage and common assault. Case adjourned.
Lewis Dudhill, 23, of Lord Roberts Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured and driving while banned. Handed three-month driving ban, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.
Jason Brown, 52, of Wordsworth Road, Newbold: Guilty of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control - namely a tan colour bully breed. Dog made subject of contingent destruction order. Brown banned from keeping dogs for 10 years and ordered to pay £1,220 compensation.
Carrie Fletcher, 45, of Holmefield Road, Whitwell: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed restraining order, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.
Martin Scaife, 57, of High Street, Ripley: Guilty of engaging in sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause or incite an underaged girl to engage in sexual activity, case adjourned.
Arran Chaplin, 35, of Flamstead Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of cannabis and cocaine possession and drug driving - namely cannabis and cocaine Case adjourned.