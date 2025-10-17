Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Shirebrook, Alfreton, Bolsover, Heanor, Ilkeston, Matlock and High Peak

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Wardle, 27, of Heritage Court, Shirebrook: Guilty of resisting a constable. Ordered to pay £30 compensation, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.

Dean Williamson, 51, of Market Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, criminal damage, common assault and threatening behaviour. Handed 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine and £85 court costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Featherstone, 27, of Romford Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of stealing a Segway and two speakers to the value of £429.97 belonging to Currys, clothing to the value of £380, belonging to Sports Direct, various items of a value unknown belonging to B&M, bottles of alcohol to the value of £180 belonging to Tesco. Case adjourned.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Sean Sissons, 38, of Chester Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of threatening behaviour and breaching a criminal behaviour order. Jailed for 34 weeks, ordered to pay £40 compensation.

Siana Wright, 34, of Church Street, Heanor: Guilty of stealing four jars of coffee and eight eight Ferrero bars to the value unknown belonging to Asda. Jailed for six weeks suspended for eight months, ordered to pay £43.52 compensation and £85 court costs.

Kyle Turville, 34, of Market Place, Heanor: Guilty of stealing £43 of meat belonging to Iceland. Handed 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £43 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Musgrove, 45, of Romford Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of assault by beating and assaulting a constable. Jailed for 40 weeks and ordered to pay £75 compensation.

Dale Rawson, 40, of Ray Street, Heanor: Guilty of assaulting a constable. Handed 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £25 compensation, £120 fine and £85 court costs.

Adam Aked, 36, of Pearson Gardens, Bolsover: Guilt of stalking. Handed six-month drug rehabilitation programme, 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and restraining order, ordered to pay £60 fine, £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

David Laud, 45, of Birch Vale, Belper: Guilty of drink driving - namely 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, handed 17-month driving ban, £85 court costs and £193 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillip Gray, 35, of Top Road, Calow: Guilty of stealing 10 tubs of Quality Street to the value of £50 belonging to Morrisons. Handed eight weeks’ jail, ordered to pay £50 compensation,

Joel Hursthouse, 22, of Jackson Road, Matlock: Guilty of possessing Ketamine and drug driving - namely Ketamine. Handed 12-month driving ban, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.

Harley-Rae Cocking, 22, of Mercaston Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of possessing or having custody of a fighting dog - namely a pitbull. Case adjourned.

Aaron Mangan, 37, of South Avenue, Buxton: Guilty of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Marshall, 31, of Fairfield Road, Buxton: Guilty of failing comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register. Case adjourned.

Robert Brown, of Meadow Avenue, Peak Dale: Guilty of possessing cocaine. Handed £120 fine and £85 court costs.

Dennis Squires, 44, of Devonshire Close, Staveley: Guilty of assaulting a constable, driving uninsured and driving while banned. Jailed for 12 weeks, handed 18-month driving ban and £85 court costs.

Carol Plastow, 60, of Charnwood Crescent, Newton, Alfreton: Guilty of assaulting a constable, criminal damage and common assault. Case adjourned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Dudhill, 23, of Lord Roberts Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured and driving while banned. Handed three-month driving ban, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.

Jason Brown, 52, of Wordsworth Road, Newbold: Guilty of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control - namely a tan colour bully breed. Dog made subject of contingent destruction order. Brown banned from keeping dogs for 10 years and ordered to pay £1,220 compensation.

Carrie Fletcher, 45, of Holmefield Road, Whitwell: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Handed restraining order, £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.

Martin Scaife, 57, of High Street, Ripley: Guilty of engaging in sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause or incite an underaged girl to engage in sexual activity, case adjourned.

Arran Chaplin, 35, of Flamstead Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of cannabis and cocaine possession and drug driving - namely cannabis and cocaine Case adjourned.