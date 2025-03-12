Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Shirebrook, Alfreton, Bakewell, Belper, Ripley and Derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

John Hopkin, 59, of Windmill Rise, Somercotes: Guilty of driving with a non-compliant registration mark. Handed £72 fine and £28 victim surcharge.

Daniel Haslam, 22, of Carrwood Road, Renishaw: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Handed £50 fine.

Christopher Naylor, 44, of Mansfield Road, Hasland: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £307 fine, £123 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Kirsty Feeney, 28, of Wycliffe Road, Alfreton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Joel Elnaugh, 53, of Cunningham Place, Bakewell: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Hasibul Hasib, 49, of Brunner Avenue, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 45 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Patrick McDonagh, 37, of Stanhope Street, Bramley Vale, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving with an unsecured load. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

John Fowler, 66, of Milton Place, Staveley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 43 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Stephen Tomlinson, 68, Farnah Green, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 72 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £132 fine, £53 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Jacob Bateman, 30, of Oak Tree Close, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Supervision period of 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months extended to 18 months. Handed £60 costs.

James Underwood, 36, of John Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Luke Carlisle, 41, of Laurel Close, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 26 weeks.

Robert Gina, 49, of Violet Street, Derby: Guilty of dumping three gags of waste on a public footpath on Temple street without an environmental permit. Handed £350 fine, £35 victim surcharge and £268 court costs.

Daniel Taylor, 32, of Kedleston Road, Derby: Guilty of stealing health and beauty gift sets to the value of £70, belonging to Tesco. Case adjourned.

Tobias Eley, 26, of Eastwood Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £320 fine, £128 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Alison Simcock, 69, of St Pauls Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone. Handed six-month driving ban, £113 fine, £45 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.