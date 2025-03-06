Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Matlock, Ripley, Heanor, Buxton, Ashbourne and Derby
Kevin Hewitt, 51, of Derby Road, Chaddesden: Guilty of harassment. Handed 12-month community order with restraining order and 150 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay £650 court costs.
Corallina Price, 27, of Hawthorne Road, Pinxton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £150 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.
Solace Care Solutions, of Julie Avenue, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £250 fine, £100 victim surcharge and £650 court costs.
Lennox Boyd, 33, of Stollard Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of harassment. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for two years. Handed £200 fine, £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
James Swain, 64, of Kenilworth Court, Flamstead Cresent, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to notify Chesterfield Borough Council of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to housing benefit and employment support allowance. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Diane Thorpe, 52, of Dovedale Close, Marehay, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £138 fine and £55 victim surcharge.
Darren Coomber, 50, of Dale Road, Matlock: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.
John Dwyer, 47, of Rose Wood Close, Newbold: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £200 fine and £282 costs to Derbyshire Police.
Andrew Young, 51, of Cobnar Drive, Newbold: Guilty of driving with over-tinted windows. Handed £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
David Barnes, 43, of Milnbank Avenue, Buxton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 50 hours of unpaid work.
Darren Coomber, 50, of Dale Road, Matlock: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.
Wayne White, 37, of Grovebury Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £625 fine, £250 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.
Martin Hulland, 31, of Radnor Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed eight-day rehabilitation activity rrequirement and £60 costs.
Carl Dean, 55, of Kelveden Drive, Littleover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £34 victim surcharge and £110 costs.
Wayne Frith, 48, of Belle Vue Road, Ashbourne: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £576 fine, £230 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Abraham Furudzai, 41, of Westgreen Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Handed six penalty points, £576 fine, £230 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Christopher Green, 40, of Church Street, Ockbrook, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Vasile Anghel, 36, of Wellwood Road, Newhall: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Paul Webb, 35, of Ashlands Drive, Woodville, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £153 fine, £61 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Richard Woodward, 43, of Monarch Drive, Oakwood: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 99 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Christopher Lloyd, 37, of Albert Road, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 21 days.
Michael Garfoot, 40, of Boyer Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 14 days.