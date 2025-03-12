Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Heanor, Ilkeston, Long Eaton, High Peak and Derby

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Malcolm Troke, 42, of Devon Drive, Brimington: Indicated guilty plea to causing unnecessary suffering to a female tabby cat known as Baby by failing to provide veterinary for a fractured femur. Adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Arran Chaplin, 34, of Flamstead Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £50 fine and £60 court costs.

Danesh Joshi, 52, of Causeway House, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Case adjourned.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Samantha Hewitt, 37, of Bradshaw Avenue, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 fine and £60 court costs.

Scott Reid, 40, of Welbeck Street, Whitwell: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10 additional hours of unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Jay Frisby, 32, of North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £60 fine and £60 court costs.

Amy Fletcher, 35, of Bridge Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 fine and £60 court costs.

Kurt Linney, 34, of Powtrell Place, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 16 weeks jail suspended for 12 months and £60 court costs.

Benjamin Toft, 31, of South View, New Mills: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £47 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Lewis Dudhill, 22, of Lord Roberts Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Lynn Maddams, 55, of Darley Close, Staveley: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six-month driving ban, £180 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Reece Astley, 33, of Hardy Lane, Tideswell: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £300 fine and £60 court costs.

Darren Coomber, 50, of Dale Road, Matlock: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 40 days, ordered to pay costs of £196 to Derbyshire Police.

Onaopemipo Osekita, 30, of Leawood Gardens, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £400 court costs.

Vaninder Singh, 46, of Links Close, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £375 fine, £150 victim surcharge and £650 court costs.

Katie Briddon, 47, of Centenary House, Mount Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.

Shir Ahmaz, of Porter Road, Derby: Guilty of dropping a cigarette. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £250 court costs.

Robert Balog, of Brunswick Street, Derby: Guilty of dropping a cigarette. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £250 court costs.

Daniel Breazu, 42, of Normanton Road, Derby: Guilty of dropping a cigarette. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £250 court costs.

